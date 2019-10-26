Milestones Area Agency on Aging offers meals to seniors aged 60 and over on a contribution basis, regardless of income. Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays at Autumn Heights, 2830 Winegard Drive, Burlington. Reservations are required. Meals may be delivered to the home bound. Call (319) 752-5433 or (855) 410-6222 for information about other meal locations. Menus may change or vary between meal locations.

Monday: Herbed chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, green peas, whole grain roll, peach crisp.

Tuesday: Egg salad sandwich, pickled beets, baked potato chips, cottage cheese with pears.

Wednesday: Lasagna, Italian blend veggies, bread stick, fresh fruit.

Thursday: Cook’s choice with dessert.

Friday: Vegetable egg turkey sausage bake, fresh potato wedges, bran muffin with raisins, mandarin oranges.