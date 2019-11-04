The Peter Cox family of 19th Century Burlington was a close knit and fun loving crowd — quick to share an evening outing or to welcome new acquaintances and push social boundaries.

They would have been a credit to any community — if not for the uncomfortable fact their livelihoods centered about prostitution, bootlegging, theft and a murder or two. But other than that, they were a most interesting crowd.

Peter — known to police as “Paddy” — was the paterfamilias of the family group that ran rough shod over the west end of Valley Street in the 1880s. He probably had little formal education, but he did possess a certain animal cunning that made him a force in town.

By the time he reached age 65, he was a thief who had graduated to running an illegal bar during one of Iowa’s many attempts at prohibition. His son, Edward, was also a thief and a pimp who varied his normal pursuits with an occasional strong arm robbery.

The female side of the family was not a bit better. Paddy’s wife, Hannah, kept the family financial records and maintained the bar’s supply of illegal booze. But she still found time to often appear in police court charged with “unneighborly activity.”

The 15 year-old daughter was a “hooker” at the town’s largest house of dubious pleasures while an 11 year-old daughter was described by the Hawk Eye newspaper as the “most dangerous and notorious street walker in Burlington. She has also been detected in cases of theft but, owing to her youthfulness, was never vigorously prosecuted in the courts.”

In November 1889, the Cox family was enjoying a reunion of sorts. Paddy had just been released from the Iowa Penitentiary, where he had been confined for shooting dead a customer at his bar. Governor Larrabee had sprung Paddy from the big House, supposedly for good behavior and ill health.

Paddy had served but six years of the second degree murder conviction. But the newspaper hinted there were more nefarious reasons behind the early release.

Paddy immediately reopened his bar in the 700 block of Valley Street — an area known as “Rat’s Row.” The newspaper noted the bar was next door to McPike’s emporium of prostitution and predicted the area was becoming a hotbed of sociopathic behavior.

“This is the headquarters for Irene McPike and her legion of male and female devils. One would have to rake the nethermost parts of Hades itself to find the duplicate of some of the indescribable types of would be humanity that call that place home.

“Here are practiced some of the most horrible orgies ever conceived by the devil in mortal form. The odors that arise from the place can be detected by sensitive nostrils over two blocks away,” the newspaper editorialized.

It was into this gathering that William Howe, a petty criminal from Keokuk, wandered. He had come to town to avoid the down river authorities and he found Paddy’s so to his liking that he decided to stay there and “have a good time.”

That quest for a good time came to a sudden end when Howe, Scott Jacobs and Ed Cox got into a heated argument at the bar while Paddy watched the action from a nearby table.

Suddenly there was a shot, Howe clutched his chest and fell mortally wounded with a pistol ball through his lungs. Ed was to explain to the late arriving police that it was all an unfortunate accident. He explained that Howe was examining an old pistol Ed had recently purchased when it suddenly discharged and hit the visitor from Keokuk in the chest.

The police were not buying it and hustled Paddy’s protégé off to jail, then to the courts to be tried for murder. It was obvious to many what had happened, but with the unshakable testimony of Paddy’s friends that it was an accident, a guilty verdict was impossible.

However, a rough semblance of justice was salvaged when Ed was found guilty of shooting Irene McPike’s favorite dog. But things didn’t go so well for Paddy.

There was a public outcry and the police came calling. Mother Cox was arrested for bootlegging and tossed in jail beside her son. The youngest daughter was pulled off the street and she, too, was confined. Paddy, however, had gone missing.

A few days later, the front door of the jail opened and there was Paddy, who requested he be allowed to visit his family. He then was shown to his own cell and a few days later, Paddy — much to his surprise — was returned to the Iowa prison for parole violations. There, much later, he was to die of old age.

Without his guidance and counsel, the family fell apart and was forced from town. The bar was abandoned, McPike’s closed and Rat Row became a much quieter place.