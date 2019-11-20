For Thursday, Nov. 21

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH You could get overwhelmed if you stop to look at all that you are trying to accomplish. Once you complete your to-do list, celebration is in order. Respond to an invitation from someone at a distance. Tonight: Play it low-key.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH Where others might flinch and make a sarcastic comment, the moment flows right over you, perhaps encouraging someone to make a not-so-nice comment. You might feel flattered that you could upset someone to such an extent. Tonight: Out on the town.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH You might be forced to deal with a family member or a matter around your home and property. Someone is eyeing change. Understand where this person is coming from. Tonight: Make it OK to indulge in a favorite pastime.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You mean what you say and you say what you mean, especially at the present moment. You are more than willing to see where others are coming from. You could be delighted by another person's emotional display. Tonight: Play through the night.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH Your good sense encourages you to use restraint, but will you? You might want to review your finances before taking on any risk. You will be much happier as a result. Understand where your whimsical desire is stemming from. Tonight: Stick to your budget.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH You have more going for you than you might be aware of. If a creative venture, child or new friend gives you trouble, let it go. This attitude will serve you well. You are more resilient than you realize. Tonight: Painting the town red.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Be willing to continue to take a back seat. Mull over what you are hearing, but do not feel as if you have to decide right now. You might be more optimistic than usual; still, cover your bases. Tonight: Nap and then decide.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You have the right words and ideas to clear out a problematic suggestion. You can say no. Behind the scenes, you could become a little wild. Be as subtle as possible if you want to keep this matter hush-hush. Tonight: Be spontaneous, but don't stay up late.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You beam in much more than you thought, especially at work. Others express their confidence in you by adding more work on your plate. Your optimism appears to be contagious. Tonight: Work late if you need to.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Look at what is going down on a deeper level. You might understand the superficial reason, but what is motivating others could be debatable. Understand your reactions and responses too. Tonight: Watch a movie.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH One-on-one relating proves to be the right path to maximize the opportunities presented. A friend has a strong opinion as to which way would be best. Follow your good sense. Tonight: Listen to a loved one.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH You might want to defer to a partner or someone you trust. Remember that you will have little say about his or her choices. If you do not like this person's choices, choose someone else to defer to in the future. Tonight: Say yes to an invitation.