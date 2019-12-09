For Tuesday, Dec. 10

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH You might be overly cautious in the morning, but by the afternoon, the unexpected helps loosen you up. Making a call or connecting with a certain loved one could be difficult at first. Do not give up. Tonight: Catch up on a friend's news over dinner.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Your energy could be out of sync in the a.m., but you will manage to make your point. Confusion surrounds a close friendship or partnership in the afternoon. Getting the chaos cleared could be difficult. A sense of humor will go far. Tonight: Running errands.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH You have been unusually low-key. A partner, a loved one or a group of friends has been quite demanding. Midafternoon, you decide to take a stand and make your opinions heard. Tonight: As you wish.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Use the morning to the max to complete your work and clear out a problem. You might be unusually tired by the demands of others; let them know how you feel in no uncertain terms. Expect attitude but know that it will wear off. Tonight: Take a personal night.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Others respect you but also want your help. Your naturally gregarious self emerges, and before you know it, you are visiting with nearly everyone. A friendship might be more important than you realize. Tonight: Plan around a special person.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH You have reached out for someone at a distance. Hopefully you have connected and received the information you needed. Late in the day, your emphasis is on work, image and perhaps planning a holiday party. Someone else has different ideas. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH You have been unusually successful relating on a one-on-one level. Discussions have been intense. You also might be taking a hard look at a personal situation. You lighten up midday when a call you have been waiting for comes in. Tonight: Get distracted.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Allow a close loved one or friend to pitch in on a project. You will get through it quickly and have more fun. A discussion midafternoon could be worrisome because you cannot complete it. Other calls come in and you are very busy. Tonight: Settle in before you decide.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Your emphasis on getting various little errands and jobs completed will be important. The afternoon holds a whole different series of events involving a loved one or dear friend. Tonight: Stay flexible.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Activity surrounds your friends and/or a group of close associates at work. How a situation develops could vary from moment to moment. Midafternoon, you decide to clear your desk and return calls. Tonight: Get some beauty sleep.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You could decide that someone you live with is a stick in the mud and you want some distance. Is this the best way to handle the issue? Midafternoon, completing a conversation is close to impossible. Maintain your sense of humor. Tonight: Let off some steam.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Screen calls in the morning if you want to get anything accomplished. You have a lot of details to take care of. Your sense of humor emerges later in the day. Be careful not to make judgements. Tonight: Cocooning at home.