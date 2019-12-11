Storefronts on Jefferson Street will come to life during the 21st annual Living Windows, a favorite local holiday event.

From 6 to 8 p.m. today, hundreds of people will stroll the sidewalks, taking in festive window dressings filled with live humans and animals depicting Christmas characters.

Presented by Downtown Partners, Living Windows is free and open the public.

Visitors also will find carolers, story readings, crafts, gingerbread houses, puppet shows, marshmallow roasting, ice sculpting, a festival of trees, free horse-drawn trolley rides, and more.

Several businesses will be offering free food and beverages. Santa Claus will be at his cottage at Nancy Neafie Park, Sixth and Jefferson streets.

The Burlington Apartments lobby will be open featuring choir music from Notre Dame School students and a display of trees decorated by local organizations. People can vote for their favorite by putting donations of canned food under the tree they like the most.

The Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St., will have a free showing of The Grinch at 7:15 p.m., sponsored by Casebine Community Credit Union.

In the Art Center of Burlington's gallery near the front windows, an art instructor will lead a BYOB Workshop, Living Windows Special, at 5:30 p.m., for $25 per person.

To learn more, call Downtown Partners at (319) 752-0015, or look for Living Windows on Facebook.