Burlingtonian O.W. Appleton is credited with guitar creation

Burlington is the home of a few notable people, and O.W. Appleton is one of the legendary ones.

Appleton, whose name is familiar to older Burlingtonians who remember App's Music House, is credited by most guitar historians with inventing the electric guitar.

Right here in Burlington.

Yep, before Les Paul and Leo Fender. Paul was an innovative guitarist, but the famous Gibson Les Paul model carries his name because he was an endorser for Gibson, not because he invented the solid-body guitar, because he didn't. Leo Fender is credited with stealing Appleton's idea at a Chicago trade show in 1941.

Appleton's granddaughter, Vonda Kaye, will present a history of Appleton Saturday at The Washington, 306 Washington St. in Burlington

Born in 1902, Orbra Wallace Appleton — O. W. to some, App to many — was a proficient instrumentalist by the time he found a job in a furniture store in 1925. Legend has it he took the tone arm off of an RCA radio-phonograph and fastened it to an acoustic guitar and played it through the radio.

"I heard the story from Grandma, who used to say how annoying it was when Grandpa filled his acoustic guitar with sand to try get another sound out of it," Kaye told The Hawk Eye. "You had to have electricity to get the sound out. My daddy was very young — Grandpa's only child; his name's Jamie, and he helped design the electric pickup on it. They worked together on that."

App's first solid-body guitar, aptly called the APP, was designed and built by O. W. Appleton in 1941, a decade before Gibson released their first Les Paul prototypes.

"The original guitar was released in '41," Kaye said. "Fender and Gibson saw it and stole the idea. They had it mass-produced, and he didn't have that option. He went to the World's Fair in Chicago in 1940, and I think that might be where Fender saw it. There's many different stories, but they all end up in the same place."

Here's a little App's Music House history, courtesy of Appleton: "After 1926 he taught music in homes in several nearby towns, then rented a studio at 323 1/2 N. Fourth St., Burlington, Iowa. That led to him opening his own retail store, App's Music House. Around 1950 he moved the business to 205 S. Main Street. App's Music House was on the first floor, and his teaching department, App's School of Music, was on the second floor. Sometime between 1955 and 1956 the business moved again to Washington and Third, where the retail store was on the main floor, and App's School of Music was in the basement."

The APP and other early models will not be at Saturday's show.

"I wanted to have them there but they're in protective custody," Kaye said.

"This is a story that needs to be told and told until we get a statue of O.W.," Washington owner David Hazell said. "His legendary story will come to life a little more this Saturday when Vonda creates a reconnection to the mythical story of the Burlington businessman and inventor. She'll share stories and photos before introducing her friend and award-winning singer/songwriter Steve Bonafel for a country bluegrass concert."

Kaye said Saturday's show is the first of several she and Hazell plan to put on.

"Let's face it, the Les Paul Gibson and the Fender Stratocaster are iconic American names," Hazell said. "We want to give the App name a history revision, and why not start it in his hometown of Burlington, Iowa? This is a Burlington homecoming for Ms. Kaye, and this is one step closer to bringing home a legendary hometown story that deserves wider recognition."

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at The Washington.

For more information about Ms. Kaye's show, call (319) 758-9553.