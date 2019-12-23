Henry County Health Center provided more than $1.6 million in community benefits last year, according to a recently completed assessment by the Iowa Hospital Association.

That amount, based in 2018 figures, includes more than $1.1 million in uncompensated care and more than $500,000 in free or discounted community benefits.

Community benefits are activities to improve health status and increase access to health care. With uncompensated care and charity care, community benefits include such services and programs as health screenings, support groups, counseling, immunizations, nutrition services and transportation programs.

“Henry County Health Center’s mission is to enhance the health of individuals and our communities through high quality, effective and efficient services. The programs and services offered by the health center directly relate to our mission, and are designed to meet the health care needs of area residents,” said HCHC CEO Robb Gardner.

The results for HCHC are included in a statewide report by the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) that shows Iowa hospitals provided community benefits in 2018 valued at more than $945 million, including more than $253 million in charity care.

Workshops will teach self-management skills

MOUNT PLEASANT — Chronic conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, pain and anxiety, can make living a healthy life challenging.

Henry County Health Center in Mount Pleasant is offering a free Better Choices, Better Health workshop series designed to teach adults how to become active self-managers of their chronic health conditions.

Workshops will be 12:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13 and 20 in classroom A2 at Henry County Health Center.

Participants will each receive a copy of the companion book, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, Fourth Edition,” and an audio relaxation CD, “Relaxation for Mind and Body.”

For more information, or to register, call Cindy Litchfield at (319) 385-0779.

Diabetes class starts Jan. 6

WEST BURLINGTON — Great River Diabetes Education Program offers four-week group diabetes classes every month. The next series will be 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays starting Jan. 6.

The group diabetes class is for people newly diagnosed, making a change in treatment, or having complications or concerns. A physician referral for diabetes education is required.

Class topics include: proper eating for diabetes; managing blood sugars; medicines; diabetes-related health problems; and exercise.

Diabetes educators will assess needs for specific information and skills, teach self-care and provide continuing help. Most insurance companies cover the fee for the class series. A family member or friend may attend at no additional cost.

For more information or to register, call (319) 768-4165.