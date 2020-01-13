Oh what a glorious, boisterous brawl it was when, in the summer of 1893, the Kelly brothers battled the Unterkirtcher family.

Burlington fisticuff fans long would speak of the broken noses, the split lips and black eyes that resulted when a simple business transaction ran afoul of cheap booze with assorted mayhem as the result.

The Unterkirtchers were pillars of the community. Their stables and undertaking business had sped town residents on journeys of all sorts, so it was hardly suspicious when two of the fighting Kellys came to the stable to rent a horse and light buggy to attend a funeral. But they never made the funeral, because there was a quick stop at a nearby saloon with the intent to toast their departed companion. That stop turned into an afternoon of very serious drinking.

The Unterkirtchers first realized they might have a problem when they heard a disturbance on Washington Street and looked out their window to see their rental unit barreling by with the Kellys and a friend holding on to the reins and emitting whoops of great delight.

Afternoon shoppers scattered as the careening carriage dashed up the street, so the stable owners wasted no time in dispatching three employees on fast horses to rein in the rambunctious renters.

Initially, the three joyriders were amused to be halted and they readily returned to the stable. However, when it became clear to the Kellys that the Unterkirtchers had telephoned Desk Sgt. Reiter at the police station to demand the three joyriders be arrested, the mood changed dramatically.

Young Michael Kelly led off the festivities by making a break for the stable door, but George and Horace Unterkirtcher headed him off. A running fight then ensued, ranging from the upper entrance of the stable to the driveway and, finally, into the basement. The muscular George Unterkirtcher had thrown Michael Kelly down the stairs, but the Irishman bounced back and made a dash for liberty across the street.

His rapid departure was slowed only slightly when he collided with Officer Reiter, who had just arrived on the scene. The collision sent the police officer sprawling in the dust as Michael Kelly continued his progress across the street, where he encountered an express driver who had been attracted by the noise.

The Gazette newspaper reporter happened on the scene and reported what happened next.

“Right there the express driver learned the lesson that others had learned before him — namely that meddlers generally get the worst of a free fight. A friend of Kelly biffed him one on the side of the head and sent him staggering away. Kelly seized the opportunity to make his escape down the alley to the rear of his father’s tailor shop that fronts on Third Street.”

As this was transpiring, Thomas Kelly, Michael’s brother, had come across Horace Unterkirtcher and set to wailing the bejabbers out of the stableman. He had picked up Horace Unterkirtcher and deposited him in a horse trough. Thomas Kelly was endeavoring to drown him when Charlie Unterkirtcher happened on to the scene.

Resourceful Charlie Unterkirtcher seized a nearby oak bucket and smashed it over Thomas Kelly’s head, but this served only to make Thomas Kelly angrier.

He grabbed Charlie Unterkirtcher and threw him through a nearby door without bothering to open it beforehand. But the shattering of the door now alerted a number of Unterkirtcher employees, who piled on Thomas Kelly, who, in turn, battered them all with almost joyous abandon.

However, this one-sided battle proved to be too tempting to a number of Irish laborers who were enjoying light refreshments at a nearby watering hole. Gaelic shouts filled the street and the Hibernia crowd piled into the fray.

In an instant, others joined the fight, choosing sides based on country of origin. It was the German Dutchtown battling Hibernia, and the arriving police applied their ash Billy clubs with non-denominational enthusiasm. At last, the conflict proved too much for Thomas Kelly, and he made a break and joined his brother behind the barricaded door of his father’s tailor.

“Perhaps five minutes passed before the remaining combatants noticed that the Kellys had left the field of combat and only then did the brawl staggered to a close,” the paper reported.

“The police officers then went to the tailor’s shop to arrest Thomas and Michael but the elder Kelly refused by all the powers of heaven to admit them unless they could produce a warrant. The officers did not have such a document so one of their numbers was dispatched to police court to get one,” the story continued.

After a long parley between the warring parties, the warrant was read through the keyhole and the police were allowed to enter.

The the battle began anew.

The Kelly brothers, now assisted by their father, threw chairs and roundhouse rights. But the weight of the police numbers and their stout clubs carried the day and the battling and battered Kellys were hauled off to jail.

“Several hundred people were highly edified by the proceeding, both at the pitched battle on Washington Street and the storming of the Kelly castle on Third Street. It was a battle long to be remembered,” the newspaper report concluded.