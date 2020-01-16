Teams will play outside and raise money for charity

Teams will take on the Arctic Challenge Saturday in downtown Burlington and raise cash for their favorite charities.

As Bent River Brewing Co. says in the list of challege rules, “The third week in January is often some of the coldest and worst weather all winter.”

People are invited bundle up, get out in the elements, have some fun and do some good. Teams of five will start their five tasks at 1 p.m. at Bent River, 500 Jefferson St.

The street will be closed for the contest, which may include beer mug relay, keg roll race, snowball throw, snowball toss, polar bowling, tug of war or similar challenges based on the weather. A fifth challenge will be announced. The public is welcome to cheer on their favorite teams. For every pint or mug sold to team members or fans, Bent River will donate $1 to that team’s designated charity.

Sign up is $50 per team, which, along with prize money, goes to the charities at the end of the challenge. Food and drink specials, along with live music will follow.

To learn more, visit Bent River Brewing Company on Facebook.

YMCA comedy fundraiser to help cancer survivors

Cuban-born Jose Sarduy, a standup comedian who’s been seen on CNN, CBS, Fox, and Lifetime’s “Coming Home,” will entertain at the Burlington YMCA’s annual Comedy Night at 6:30 p,.m. Friday at the Pzazz Entertainment Center.

Besides laughs, the annual fundraiser for the YMCA also will have a social hour, food and raffle baskets.

Sarduy was the co-host of NUVO TV’s “Stand Up and Deliver” which aired three seasons, and he was a performer and host on Fox TV’s “Laughs” for two seasons in 2015-16.

All proceeds from the event go towards the YMCA’s LIVESTRONG program, a free 12-week program for cancer survivors in the community to help them regain physical and emotional strength.

Tickets are $500 for a table for eight and $65 for individual tickets.

For more information, contact Blaire Burke at the Burlington Area YMCA (319)753-6734 ext. 117, or visit burlingtony.org.

Bald Eagle Appreciation Days

KEOKUK — With their grace and beauty, bald eagles command attention.

Even more so when they dive for fish at prime winter lock and dam hunting sites.

Bald Eagle Appreciation Days in Keokuk will have spotting scopes available Jan. 18 and 19 at Victory Park and the Southside Boat Club.

The event also will feature a variety of educational displays and seminars from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 18 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 19 inside the River City Mall, which is a short distance from the spotting scopes. The scopes will be open for viewing from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days.

The University of Minnesota Raptor Center will feature live bird shows in the Mall Plaza Cinema. The Iowa State University Insect Zoo will host hands-on lessons in biology and ecology with hissing cockroaches, tarantulas, scorpions and more.

Personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Lee County Conservation Board and the Iowa and Illinois DNR will be at observation points in Victory Park and at the Southside Boat Club, and wildlife, conservation and environmental agencies will exhibit in the River City Mall.

More information is available at www.keokukiowatourism.org.

Museum to host Winter Celebration

WAPELLO — Ancient life in Iowa was more difficult in the winter but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t room for fun.

Winter Celebration, the first event in Toolesboro Touchstones series, is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Toolesboro Mounds and Museum, National Historic Landmark, 6568 Toolesboro Ave., Wapello.

The gathering will feature seasonal prehistoric activities, such as making stick or antler snow snakes, tasting of maple syrup snow candy and winter games. A scavenger hunt will be inside the museum.

Cost is $2 per family. Registration is requested but not required. To sign up, email Lana at lmccomb@lccb.org or call (319) 523-8381.

The next program is 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at Columbus Junction City Hall, featuring Lara Noldner, bioarchaeology director for the Office of the State Archaeologist, discussing burial mound protection in Iowa.