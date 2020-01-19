*Events with registration required
Burlington Public Library
www.burlington.lib.ia.us
319-753-1647
11 a.m. January 20
Create: Self Care Cubes
2 p.m. January 20
Movie, all ages
11 a.m. January 27
Create: Hummus
10 a.m. February 1
Lego Club, grade K & up
10 a.m. February 1
That’s Yesterday’s News
2 p.m. February 1
Valentine Paint Party
11 a.m. February 3
Create Club: Chocolate Mice
11 a.m. February 5
Junk Journals, part 1
6:30 p.m. February 6
TICOS, grades 6-12
10 a.m. February 7
Friday Friends, ages birth-5
10 a.m. February 7
First Friday “Czech Influence in Iowa”
11 a.m. February 10
Create Club: Bottle Cap Fishing Lures
6 p.m. February 10
Valentines for Seniors
6 p.m. February 11
Tween Craft Valentine Pom-Monsters
11 a.m. February 12
Junk Journals, part 2
6 p.m. February 13
Chess Night, youth
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. February 14
RomComs & Popcorn Movie Marathon
10 a.m. February 15
Lego Club/PIECES, grade K & up
11 a.m. February 17
Create Club: Love Your Body
11 a.m February 24
Create Club: Pancake Creations
Mediapolis Public Library
www.mediapolis.lib.ia.us
319-394-3895
10:30 a.m. Thursdays
Preschool Storytime
Danville Library
www.danvilleiowa.com/library1
319-392-8317
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Mexican Train Dominoes for seniors
11 a.m. January 20
*Annual Iowa Trivia Contest
10:30 a.m. January 25
Penguin Story Hour
10:30 a.m. February 1
Chinese New Year Story Hour
2-5 p.m. February 10-14
Valentine's Day Drawing, each checkout is an entry
10:30 a.m. February 15
Lego Brick Building Event
Donnellson Public Library
www.donnellson.lib.ia.us
319-835-5545
10 a.m. Wednesdays
Preschool story hour
4 p.m. January 20
Teen Book Club: “House of the Scorpion” by Nancy Farmer
7 p.m. January 20
The Donnellson Book Core: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
3:30 p.m. January 29
*Senior Crafternoon: Make a Festive Fabric Wreath
Fort Madison Public Library
www.FortMadisonLibrary.org
319-372-5721
3:30-5 p.m. Mondays
Minecraft Monday, ages 9-18
3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays (except January 28)
Hang Teen, ages 12-19
10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Story Hour
3:30-5 p.m. Thursdays
Crafting T.A.L.E.S., ages 14-19
2 p.m. January 29
Animals in Winter with Lee County Conservation
2-4 p.m. February 5
Wacky Wednesday Craft Day
1:30 p.m. February 6
All Booked Up! discusses "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
5 p.m. February 6
*Valentine's Day Paint Along
February 13 and 14
Valentine Escape Room
Henderson County Public Library
www.hendersoncolibrary.com
309-627-2450
10 a.m., Tuesdays
Children’s story time
1:30 p.m. January 20
Movie Day – The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG)
1:30 p.m. February 13
Movie Day – Abominable (2019) (PG)
1:30 p.m. February 14
Movie Day – Walt Disney Lady and the Tramp (G)
1:30 p.m. February 15
Movie Day – Captain Marvel (PG-13)
Keokuk Public Library
www.keokuk.lib.ia.us
319-524-1483
3:30 p.m. Mondays
Mystery Monday, ages 5+
4 p.m. Tuesdays
*Kids Coding Club, ages 5+
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. January 20
*Escape Room, ages 10+ with group maximum of 5
6 p.m. January 21
Rick & Morty Trivia with costume contest and snacks
10 a.m. January 22
Bilingual Story Time, ages 5 and under
3:30 p.m. January 22
Kindness Coalition, ages 5+
6 p.m. January 23
True Crime Book Club Meet-and-Greet (first meeting!)
9 a.m. - Noon January 25
Winter Read-a-Thon: bring a book or select one from the shelves and read with us. Hot chocolate and snacks provided.
1:30 p.m. January 25
*DIY Abstract Coasters
3 p.m. January 28
*Winter Wreaths Afternoon Craft
6 p.m. January 28
Library Bingo, all ages
10 a.m. January 29
Scien-Tots, ages 5 and under
3:30 p.m. January 29
I Survived... STEAM Club, ages 5+
6 p.m. January 30
*Teen Cooking Club: Pancake Edition, ages 10-17
1 p.m. February 1
*In-Season Cooking, with Hy-Vee Dietician Joni McKay
10 a.m. February 5
Pint-Sized Picassos, ages 5 and under
3:30 p.m. February 5
Dinosaur Club, ages 5+
6-7:30 p.m. February 6
Children's Book Exchange Party. Drop off up to 15 gently used children's and young adult books between 1/27 and 2/5 for tickets to use at the exchange
10 a.m. February 10
Pal-entine's Day Party
2 p.m. February 10
Tween and Teen Advisory Board, ages 10-17
10 a.m. February 12
Movers & Shakers, ages 5 and under
3:30 p.m. February 12
Harry Potter Book Club, ages 5+
6 p.m. February 13
2nd Thursday Movie Night, ages 16+ or accompanied by an adult
Mount Pleasant Public Library
www.mountpleasantiowalibary.com
319-384-1490
3:30 p.m. Mondays
After School Games
3:30 p.m. Tuesdays
After School STEAM Challenge
3:30 p.m. Thursdays
After School Makerspace
3:30 p.m. Fridays
After School Movie
5:30 p.m. January 21
Family Flick Night: Apple Dumpling Gang
3:30-4:30 p.m. January 22
After School Lego Club
3:30-4:30 p.m. January 29
After School Robotics Club
5:30 p.m. February 4
Spanish Movie Night: Lego Movie 2
3:30-4:30 p.m. February 5
After School Lego Club
2:30 p.m. February 7
Henry County Conservation Early Out Program
10-10:45 a.m. February 10
Toddler Sensory Storytime
11-12 p.m. February 11
Storytime
10-11 a.m. February 12
Open STEM Time
3:30-4:30 p.m. February 12
After School Robotics Club
6-6:30 p.m. February 12
Evening Storytime
10-11 a.m. February 13
Storytime
11-11:30 a.m. February 14
Sensory Play, Babies
10-10:30 a.m. February 15
Saturday Storytime
H.J. Nugen Public Library
www.newlondon.lib.ia.us
319-367-7704
1:30 p.m. Fridays
Senior Moments
2:30 p.m. January 22
Oakland Mills Naturalist
2:30 p.m. January 29
Movie
9 a.m. February 1
Book Bingo begins
2:30 p.m. February 5
Legos challenge
6 p.m. February 6
Book Chat: “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas
2:30 p.m. February 12
Bingo
11 a.m. & 6 p.m. February 13
Tyke Time
Keck Memorial Library
www.wapello.lib.ia.us
319-523-5261
10:30 a.m. January 20, 27, February 3, 10
Get Fit Chair Exercise
6 p.m. January 22, 29
Yoga with Nikki
10:30 a.m. January 23, 30, February 6, 13
Get Fit Chair Exercise
10 a.m. January 25 & February 1
Yoga with Nikki
6:30 p.m. February 10
Pinterest Party
10:30 a.m. February 13
Music In Me Toddler Storytime
West Point Public Library
319-837-6315
www.westpoint.lib.ia.us
10 a.m. Mondays
Preschool Story Hour
2-2:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays
*Geri-Fit Exercise Program for Seniors
2:30-3:30 p.m. January 29
Early Out STEM at the Library
Winter Wonderland, grades K-6
2 p.m. February 4
Senior Program: Dementia Tour
2:30-3:30 February 5
Early Out STEM at the Library
Sensational Seeds, grades K-6
List compiled by Rhonda Frevert, Burlington Public Library