Burlington’s Doug Vandiver found himself sitting on the wrong side of the table. Normally, he is in the catbird seat at the interview table while he steers his guest toward a meaningful and entertaining conversation.

But on Friday, he was the one fielding questions concerning the increasingly popular podcasts he moderates and how his love of conversation led him to seek out individuals willing to share their stories.

Vandiver is the driving force behind the local weekly podcast, King Kong Trail, that brings area personalities before the mic and camera and allows them share their background and beliefs with the listening public.

His day job as a library assistant at Burlington's middle and high schools also allows him an opportunity to relate to others.

But it is his avocation as a broadcaster that is demanding his attention on this day while he explains how The King Kong Trail podcasts are a throwback to a gentler time. A time when conversation flourished and the snarky asides of the social network were lurking somewhere in the future.

Vandiver would be an ideal subject for his own broadcasts because he obviously loves to talk. He also can offer up a wealth of great stories of a Seattle childhood, high school years in Burlington, a second move to the Pacific Northwest and finally a return to the Midwest.

At a solid six-foot-three height and blessed with a booming baritone voice, the bearded Vandiver can be a commanding presence on either side of the mic or while corralling unruly middle school students in the sanctuary of the library stacks.

However, that rough exterior quickly gives way to a gentler side when Vandiver speaks of his obvious love for his community and the life he and Amy, his wife, have carved out. The couple has three children, Page, Paxton and Eli, and Vandiver draws great satisfaction in being able to work with teenagers at his school job.

“I was raised in Burlington and then the family moved to Seattle,” he explained. “And then my brother and I moved back to Burlington where we went to high school. When we graduated, we went back to Seattle and I went to work in the Aero Space industry. But my brother enlisted in the Navy.

"He used to tell me that his Navy job was so great that he couldn’t believe he was being paid for it. It wasn’t until after I also enlisted in the Navy that I realized he was lying to me,” Vandiver laughed.

Vandiver’s vision of world travel with the Navy vanished when he was assigned to a nuclear-powered ship that was being refueled and confined to a dry dock for a year. When the transplanted Iowan finally made it to sea, he and ship were assigned to the Caribbean where the exodus from Cuba was in full swing.

“The Cubans were trying to get to Florida anyway they could,” Vandiver remembered. “They were floating on rafts or in old refrigerator cases — anything that would get them those 90 miles to Florida. Our ship was a center for the Cubans that were being picked up, and at one time we had 1,300 refugees on board.

“When we interviewed them, they would ask: ‘We are going to Florida, aren’t we?’ And we had to say that no, we were returning them to Cuba. Needless to say, they weren’t too happy.”

Vandiver does not seem to realize his personal stories are tailor-made for podcasts.

When Vandiver exited the Navy, he returned to Burlington, citing the crowds and congestion of Seattle as simply becoming too much to deal with. He did, however, try to maintain his connection to the Navy and enlisted in the Navy Reserve.

“Playing Navy on the Mississippi River was just not for me so I got out,” he said.

Vandiver by then had acquired a new direction in life, and he enrolled at a Bible college in Lincoln, Illinois, where he studied to become a youth minister.

“It was like God had suddenly knocked me on my head and said ‘hello’ and that it was time to accomplish something with my life.”

After Bible college, Vandiver worked in youth ministry at a number of local churches. But he cited the greatest benefit of his studies as the chance meeting with his future wife, Amy, a Chicago native hoping to pursue the ministry in the inner city.

Vandiver was able to persuade Amy to return with him to his hometown, where she now works at the Great River Klein Center. She also is a valued assistant in Vandiver's garage-based podcast studio.

“I started helping Doug with broadcasts one day after he got 10 minutes into an interview only to realize that he had forgotten to turn on the camera,” she laughed. “That was my first job in the studio — turning on the camera. But it has grown some since that day.”

Vandiver brought to his podcast studio the broadcast experience he received at a local Christian radio station and then a stint at a commercial station. But it is a personal family experience that lies at the foundation of King Kong Trail broadcasts.

“I think it all goes back to conversations we all wished we had with our parents,” Vandiver said. “I wish I had just sat down with my mom and asked her to tell me her story, and I wish I had done the same with my grandparents. I think a lot of us share that wish, and these broadcasts give people a chance to finally tell their stories.”

The stories waiting for Vandiver to explore include how the podcasts gained the name of King Kong Trail. The name comes from a neighborhood trail that runs near the Vandivers' back yard, and it's one with a dark history. A local drug dealer met an untimely demise, and his body was discovered on the iconic pathway.

The story may be a little dark for Vandiver's broadcasts, but he knows there are other tales waiting to be told. He hopes anyone wishing to suggest a story contact him on his Facebook page, thekingkongtrail, or via email at vandiverdd@gmail.com.

Everybody has a story to tell. Tell yours, or encourage someone you know to tell theirs, in 52 Faces, each week in The Hawk Eye. Call (319) 758-8148, or write to mniehaus@thehawkeye.com.