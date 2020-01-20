FOR RELEASE MONDAY, JAN. 20, 2020

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Some people could find you determined right now, whereas others may provoke your hot temper—without intending to. Your energy is the driving force not only in your day but in others' as well. Tonight: Let a friend share news.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH You are known to be a conservative, practical sign. When confronted with someone who is out of control, you will likely react. Issues will surround partnership and money. Tonight: Expect a response that you rarely witness.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Although you might be sure of your choices, a close associate has another response and will let you know. You have a choice to make. Understand that the other party is volatile. Tonight: Listen but do not react.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Your energy will help you accomplish what you must. Do not be surprised if your frustration rises when dealing with someone who does not get it. Try alternatives and be willing to brainstorm with this person. Tonight: Choose your favorite form of relaxing.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH You might have a lot on your plate. Nevertheless, someone could be quite contradictory and block your actions, no matter what your choices are. You burst with creativity and have the potential to find the right path anyway. Tonight: Choose a stress buster.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH You rotate between thoughts of your personal life to professional matters. Anger could flow from one area to the other. Try to stay focused on priorities. Your libido activates and you find a way to handle any issue. Tonight: Make it a cozy night at home.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You tend to speak your mind but are so diplomatic in your word choice that people often do not get the essence of what you are saying. Your clarity will come from verbalizing your thoughts in multiple ways. Tonight: Enjoy some munchies with a friend.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH If you are feeling frustration, your self-discipline may fall away and cause you to go to excess. Whether you are looking at a spending spree or overindulging in some other way makes no difference. Tonight: Order in.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You know when you are on top of your game. You could be considered a risk-taker, especially involving money. If you can, hold off on an expenditure for a few days until you are more centered. Try not to lose your temper. Tonight: As you like it.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH You have expressed exactly what is on your mind. If someone does not get it, it is not your fault. Do not feel burdened with strong feelings, as this could be the result. Try to clear the air. Tonight: Play it by ear.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Generally, your emphasis is on the whole and not the individual. As a result, others gravitate toward you. You might not be as responsive as others to specific requests. Be careful how you verbalize "no." Tonight: You are the action.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH A friend who you find a bit demanding could play an active role in your day. Even if you want to yell and scream, opt for a more diplomatic approach. Someone might be observing your behavior at work. Tonight: You need some rest.