Vocal Jazz Festival Friday



The first Southeast Iowa Vocal Festival will be Friday at Harmony Bible Church.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and will host high school Jazz Choirs from Burlington High School, Notre Dame High School, Great River Christian School, and Louisa-Muscatine High School. Each choir will perform for 35 minutes.

The choirs will be performing for clinician Dr. Fred Kiser who heads the Vocal Jazz program at Kirkwood Community College.

Admission is free.

Battle of the Brushes Saturday

Five local artists will face off in the Battle of the Brushes 4 p.m. Saturday at the Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St.

They will be vying for a $250 cash prize.

The Artists competing are, David Garrison, Magon VanZee, James Walker Henry, Brooke Lerma and Karla Mundt.

Spectators are welcome to watch the artists paint an original artwork within a three-hour time limit. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited.

Completed artworks will then be raffled off to raise funds for the Art Center's programming.

The Gallery Lounge will be open with appetizers, wine, beer and live music.

For more information, visit artcenterofburlington.com or contact the Art Center at (319) 754-8069.

Chocoholic Frolic in downtown Burlington

Downtown Partners presents the sixth annual Chocoholic Frolic from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Samples of a wide variety of chocolate treats will be available at 13 shops in downtown Burlington.

Advance tickets are $10 at Weird Harold’s through Friday, or they may be purchased online at www.greaterburlington.com. Tickets are $12 the day of and during the event.

The following locations will host tastings:

Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson; Drake Hardware & Software, 211 N. Fifth; Gypsi, 312 Jefferson; Hopefully Yours, 617 Jefferson; The Iowa Store, 400 Front; LOFT Market, 416 Jefferson; The Medium/Weird Harold’s, 411 Jefferson; Myrtle Vera’s Hallmark, 604 Jefferson; Napoli Pizza & Restaurant, 113 N. Third; Natural Inspirations, 213 Jefferson; Nature's Corner, Inc., 423 Jefferson; Red Screen Door, 301 Jefferson; Wake N Bake Breakfast Co., 713 Jefferson.

For more information, call Downtown Partners at (319) 208-0056 or visit www.greaterburlington.com. The Chocoholic Frolic is sponsored by Kodiak Cakes.

Program to take ‘behind the scenes’ look at chocolatier

The public is invited to enjoy some chocolate treats while learning about the history of one of the most famous chocolate makers — The Hershey Chocolate Company.

Laura Keyes will present the program at 10 a.m. Saturday at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St.

The illustrated lecture will take a “behind the scenes” look at how Milton S. Hershey worked hard and failed before his chocolate company was finally successful. Wanting to give away their subsequent fortune, Hershey and his wife, Catherine, established a home and school for orphaned boys.

Show choirs performing Saturday

MOUNT PLEASANT — Fourteen show choirs from four states will compete Saturday in Music in Motion, the Mount Pleasant Show Choir Invitational at Mount Pleasant High School.

Central Lee’s Adrenaline will kick off the day, starting at 9 a.m. with the middle school division. Fortissimo from Fort Madison will follow at 9:30 a.m.

Fort Madison High School’s Crimson and Black will be the first of three in the prep division, taking the stage at 10:30 a.m. Swingspan from Fort Madison High School will be one of two show choirs in class 3A, performing at 12:45 p.m. while CENTRifugAL Force from Central Lee goes on at 1:45 p.m., the only group in class 1A/2A.

Others schools with one or more groups in the competition are Davenport Central, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Pella, South St. Paul, Minnesota, Pekin, Illinois, and Hannibal, Missouri.

Exhibition performances will be given by the show choirs from Mount Pleasant Middle School at 4:55 p.m. and Mount Mercy University at 5:25 p.m. followed by the daytime awards at 5:55 p.m.

Mount Pleasant High School’s InMotion performs at the conclusion of the evening finals at 10 p.m.

Admission is $10. A large food selection will be available for sale throughout the day. Proceeds go to the Mount Pleasant Music Boosters.

Heritage Trust’s annual meeting Sunday



TJ Widbin and Melissa Cervantes will be the featured speakers at The Heritage Trust’s annual meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol Theater.

They are the redevelopers of the property known as the Harper-Eckdale house in downtown Burlington into a restaurant called Good and will share the story behind their vision to create a unique dining experience.

The public is welcome to join Heritage Trust members in attending this event, where annual membership renewals will be accepted. Refreshments will be served.