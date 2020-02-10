This week’s artifact is tube-shaped. It sports two metal rings and resembles a stocking. One end is rounded, while the other is squared off. Known as a miser's purse, it was popular from the 1700s through to the 1920s.

Historians claim the design of miser’s purse came from the medieval practice of carrying one’s coins in a stocking, with the coins safely stored in a toe of the sock. Known at the time as long purses, gentlemen’s purses, or simply purses, they became known as miser’s purses because the small opening made it difficult to retrieve the contents easily. They averaged between 8 and 10 inches long, with some extreme examples measuring up to 32 inches long.

Historians think the owners would keep gold coins on one end, and silver on the other. This was handy when one was paying a coachman after a trip to the opera or a ball, or in other low light conditions. Crafters often would decorate one end with silver thread, and the other with gold so the owner would be able to tell which end was which.

Most examples are similar to our artifact, though we do have some that are simple squares at either end, connected to two rings with strings that were designed to be worn on a finger for an evening out.

Our artifact features a small slit in the center of the purse, which easily can be opened by sliding the rings to one side or the other, allowing access to the contents. Additionally, our artifact had a surprise inside! It holds a Greek Drachma from the mid-to-late 1800s, and is original to the artifact.

Miser’s purses were popular gifts amongst the sentimental Victorians. Young women would make and give them to their sweethearts, or to close friends, and wives would make them for their husbands. The popularity of the purses was due in part to the fact they were remarkably easy and quick to make. Knitted and crochet patterns were routinely printed in Godey Lady’s Book from the first issue in July of 1830 until its demise in 1879.

Ladies would commonly wear them between their petticoats and overskirts, in lieu of pockets, while men would simply drape them over a belt.

The miser’s purse eventually fell out of favor around the turn of the century due in part to the addition of pockets in women’s dresses, and the changing fashions of the day.

