Someone recently pointed out that I talk about interlibrary loan a lot. As both one of the most remarkable library services and yet one of the least known services, I don’t think we can talk about it often enough. I’m particularly excited about a new tool Iowa public libraries have that has enhanced what I like to call “the magic of interlibrary loan.”

At its most basic, interlibrary loan (ILL) is libraries sharing their collections for the benefit of their users. If we stop to think about it, the fact that communities have a building full of items they lend out to people who only need to show an ID and, by virtue of their address, can take a stack of these items home with them on the promise of returning them is pretty amazing in itself. To have a library on the other side of the state or even the country be willing to mail a book to our library so we can send it home with a person whose name they don’t even know and then trust that it will come back to them is quite remarkable.

Through the magic of interlibrary loan, the possibilities your local library offers expand to include, not just the items within its walls, but also items found in libraries throughout the state, the country, or even the world. Every chance I can, I remind our local users you aren’t limited to what is in our library’s catalog. A whole world of libraries is open to you. You can request an item and, in most cases, our ILL experts will be able to track it down and borrow it from another library so we can lend it to you.

In practice, interlibrary loan is all about attention to details and behind-the-scenes logistics. Librarians need to uncover which libraries own an item, find one willing to lend it, get the item mailed to them, track the item during its use, and get it safely back to its home library.

In my first job as a librarian, I was tasked with fulfilling these requests. At that time, online catalogs still were new, and searching other libraries’ collections was not as streamlined as it is today. We typed out forms in triplicate and mailed them to the a library to see if they could lend it. It was quite labor intensive.

Today, technology has made the process easier and opened up some of the search tools to library users, too. In Iowa, we have a statewide catalog called SILO (State of Iowa Libraries Online), which allows our ILL experts to find an item anywhere in the state. This huge database of Iowa library holdings is available to anyone at locator.silo.lib.ia.us and is a great place to search to see what is available beyond your library. We try to find the closest library when borrowing items, so most of our lending is with Iowa libraries.

In cases where we need to go out of state or, very rarely, out of the country to borrow an item, there is an international catalog of library collections at worldcat.org. Anyone can use this site to search for a subject, author, or title and find items in all formats with lists of which libraries own the item.

Librarians use both SILO and WorldCat to track down which library owns an item. ILL librarians also use these sites to make and receive requests electronically.

While much more efficient, there is still wait time as the potential lending library checks to see if they can lend the item. Requests can go through several libraries before finding a lender. Then, there is the shipping wait, too. It is important to keep in mind this wait time when making a request for an item. Your local library likely will need a few weeks to get the item to you.

Libraries also have some materials they don’t send through the ILL system. Archival collections, rare books, and recently published popular titles are just some of the items that are less likely to be available.

In the last fiscal year, our library received 969 items for our users through other libraries and sent out even more to share with other libraries. With all the items being loaned out and the need to return all the items lent to our library, that is a lot of mailing.

Receiving and shipping out these items just got a whole lot easier when, in November of last year, the State Library launched a new courier service that stops at each public library in the state once a week. Instead of saving up boxes and padded envelopes to use and reuse as we send out and return hundreds of items, our ILL team can process most requests by putting the item in a zippered envelope, generating a label through the online system, and then placing it in a tote for the courier to pick up. Thanks to this new courier service, we anticipate a significant savings in postage expenses.

While this new courier service comes at no cost to our library, it is important to note it is made possible by federal funding received by the State Library. Currently, the proposed federal budget eliminates federal funding for libraries. Hopefully, as the federal budget process moves forward, those funds will be restored, so all the public libraries of Iowa can continue this efficient and effective sharing method to meet the needs of our users.

While interlibrary loan can feel like magic when a book you need makes its way to you from across the country, like any magic trick, a lot goes on behind the scenes to make it happen. Stop by your library and learn more about requesting materials not in your local collection. The libraries of the world are open to you.

See you at the library!

Rhonda Frevert is director of the Burlington Public Library. Her column appears in Currents the third Friday of each month.