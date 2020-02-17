

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today: Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St. To sign up, call the Blood Center at (800) 747-5401 ext. 1281.

7:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 4: Mediapolis High School Gym, 725 Northfield St. To sign up, call Angela Allsop at (319) 394-3104.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5: Burlington High School Gym, 421 Terrace Drive. To sign up, call Henry Sutton at (319) 753-2211.

1:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 9: SS. Mary and Patrick Parish Center, 520 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington. To sign up, call Kathy Cahill at (319) 759-3096.

