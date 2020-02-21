For Sunday, Feb. 23

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH You suddenly reverse gears and feel as if you need to relax and take a step back. Honor your needs. You have had so much activity around you that slowing down will be a pleasure for you. Tonight: Vanish while you can.

This Week: More and more energy builds around you. Do not slow yourself down.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH Stay in contact with your needs and refuse to be pushed. How you handle a personal matter could change. Investigate and you might find that what you thought was happening is actually a whole different story. Tonight: Where your friends are.

This Week: Recognize what you could accomplish with a little bit of help.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH You often feel pressured to act in a certain manner and handle problems directly. Look within instead of acting. You might not feel comfortable with what another party asks for. Say so. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

This Week: Zero in on a major priority.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You have a way of dealing with problems that confuses others. You feel your way through problems. Though you might believe you appear logical, your instincts play a major role in your decisions at present. Tonight: Relax to a movie.

This Week: You have a lot of punch and energy. Pick what you want to focus on.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH How you see a loved one could be a lot different from in your past. One-on-one relating takes a lot of your time. How you deal with another party might change substantially once you make a key decision. Tonight: Be responsive to a loved one.

This Week: Once you accept the status quo, change becomes likely.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Your ability to move a project forward could force you to rethink a problem and get to the bottom of what is happening. A key person, loved one or relative invites you to join him or her. The only answer is yes. Tonight: Forget tomorrow. Live it up today.

This Week: Allow a partner to take a stronger role in a project.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH You might consider slowing down and completing a project that has been on the back burner. How you deal with a child, as well as a situation surrounding a loved one, might radically change. Tonight: Go with impulse.

This Week: If you really want to complete a project, defer to another party.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You might want to consider your options with greater care. Once you open up and share what is happening, you could be stunned by another person's perspective. Tonight: Let situations flow.

This Week: Honor your needs involving a partnership or relationship. All will fall into place soon.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Settle in and get to the bottom of a problem on the homefront. For some, it might be as simple as raking the lawn. For others, making the decision to move might be the issue. You know what you ultimately want. Tonight: Order in.

This Week: Let your sense of humor come out.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHHH Your sensitivity to a conversation and certain people runs high. Try not to be too callous with this matter to cover up your feelings. Be as authentic as you can. Tonight: Something as simple as a cozy meal and a chat puts everything back into balance.

This Week: Do not hesitate to dig in your heels about a certain situation.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You have the ability to move past a problem. You make your own decisions and are not easily pushed in one direction or another. Use caution with any decision involving finances. Tonight: Keep to your budget.

This Week: Speak your mind, but do not expect others to agree with you.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH When you move past self-imposed restrictions, you could be delighted with the results. Your sense of humor emerges. A loved one or dear friend plays a role in a decision. Tonight: Put on your dancing shoes.

This Week: Honor your needs, but be aware of the costs of doing so.