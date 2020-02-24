FORT MADISON — Lee County Health Department will offer free children’s immunizations from noon to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the health department, No. 3 John Bennett Drive, Fort Madison.

Immunizations are offered on a walk-in basis for children who are uninsured or have Iowa Medicaid/MCO or private insurance not covering vaccines.

Written parental consent is required for minors to receive vaccinations when in the care of another adult. Forms may be obtained at the health department’s website.

Free lead testing for ages 6 months to 6 years also is available.

To learn more, call (319) 372-5225 or visit www.leecountyhd.org.

Yoga topic of free diabetes program

WEST BURLINGTON — An upcoming program will teach how yoga may help diabetes.

Coffee Talk will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Family Medicine, Mercy-Great River Medical Center, Mercy Plaza Suite 159, 1225 S. Gear Ave., West Burlington. Diabetes Education-Great River Medical Center sponsors the quarterly support group.

Reservations are required. Supportive family and friends are welcome. To sign up, call (319) 768-4165 or email tyakle@grhs.net.

Diabetes classes start March 2

WEST BURLINGTON — Diabetes Education-Great River Medical Center offers four-week group diabetes classes every month.

The March class will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays beginning March 2.

Group diabetes classes are for people newly diagnosed, making a change in treatment, or having complications or concerns. A physician referral for diabetes education is required.

Class topics include: proper eating for diabetes; managing blood sugars; medicines; diabetes-related health problems, and exercise.

Diabetes educators will assess needs for specific information and skills, teach self-care and provide continuing help. Most insurance companies cover the fee for the class series. A family member or friend is encouraged to attend at no additional cost.

To learn more or to register, call (319) 768-4165.