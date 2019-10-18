If you have an opportunity to purchase wild-caught Alaskan sockeye salmon, please take advantage and prepare this flavorful meal. With the delicious flavor, the ease of preparation and the health benefits of omega-3 fats, which boost heart health, brain performance, joint health and the immune system, how can you not love salmon?



BAKED GARLIC LEMON SOCKEYE SALMON

Served over sautéed baby spinach with shallots and capers.



• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 teaspoon minced garlic

• 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

• 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional) (you can use more if you’re so inclined)

• 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 pounds wild Alaskan sockeye salmon

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 lemon, thinly sliced

Over low heat, in a small saucepan, combine the olive oil, garlic, Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes if using. Let garlic warm through and flavors blend, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat.



Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil. Allow enough foil to fold up around the edges. Place salmon on the foil-lined pan and sprinkle with salt and pepper.



Next, slowly and carefully spoon the olive oil mixture over the salmon and place the lemon slices on top.



Cover with another piece of foil and loosely crimp the edges of the foil together. Bake for 18 to 22 minutes depending on the thickness of the salmon. When salmon flakes easily with a fork, it is done.



Remove top piece of foil and return to the oven under the broiler for a few minutes while the salmon lightly browns.



While the salmon is baking, let’s prepare the spinach.



• 2 teaspoons olive oil

• 1 shallot, diced

• 1 teaspoon minced garlic

• 1 (5 oz.) bag baby spinach

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 tablespoon drained capers

• Juice of 1/2 lemon

• Zest of 1/2 lemon



In a medium skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add shallots and garlic and cook, occasionally stirring, for 4 to 5 minutes. Add spinach a few handfuls at a time. It will begin to wilt immediately. Lightly salt and pepper.



Continuing adding spinach until wilted, and then add capers. Right before serving, add lemon juice and give a final stir.



Place the spinach in the middle of the plate and top with a piece of the salmon. Top with a little lemon zest.



LEMON PEPPER SALMON

With a few minutes of prep work and only five minutes of cooking time, dinner was served. This tangy lemon pepper salmon served over fresh greens with a light vinaigrette is perfect for a light dinner.

• 4 to 6 salmon filets (6 oz. each)

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 3 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon lemon pepper



For the salad:



• 3 to 4 cups of your favorite salad greens

• 1/2 red onion, sliced into very thin rings

• 2 small tomatoes, cut into thin wedges

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

• Juice of one lemon

• 1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 large clove garlic, pressed

• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard



In a medium bowl, combine olive oil, lemon juice and lemon pepper. Add salmon and let it marinate while you make the salad.



Divide the salad greens onto plates. Divide the onions and tomatoes over the greens. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar and lemon juice. Add lemon pepper, salt, garlic and Dijon mustard, and whisk until well combined. Set aside.



Heat a large, non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. When a drop of the marinade sizzles, add the salmon and let cook for 4 minutes. Carefully, turn the salmon and let cook for about 1 minute to let the other side brown well.



Place the salmon over the greens and drizzle the salad dressing over the top. Serve with lemon slices on the side, if desired.



Place the salmon on top of the salad greens and serve immediately.



Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com for more than eight years. She won the Duke Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.