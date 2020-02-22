You have heard of Jack Trice and George Washington Carver but I bet you do not know Walter Madison. Walter (1889-1964). He graduated from Iowa State College with a degree in engineering in 1914. Walter operated a plumping business out of his home at Third Street and Hazel Avenue. He was one of the few, if not the only, licensed black plumber in the state of Iowa. He helped write part of the first Iowa Plumbing Code, constructed some of the Ames city sewer system and developed many inventions. The Madisons moved out of town in the 1930s, and Walter eventually became a professor at Howard University. The photo was taken around 1956. Photo courtesy of Farwell T. Brown Photographic Archive. For more historical information visit www.AmesHistory.org.