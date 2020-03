This day in Ames History, Feb. 23, 1921, The Ames Rotary Club was founded as the 836 Rotary club to be charted. A banquet was held at the Sheldon-Munn Hotel with Rotary members from all over the Midwest attending. There were 16 original members. The 1947 picture above shows members of more than 20 years included original members L.C. Tilden, George Snyder, Lowell Tallman and A.H. Fuller. For more historical information visit www.AmesHistory.org.