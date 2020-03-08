It was only a brief notice in the Daily State Gazette of May 6, 1856. But the story of Claiborne Rorer could have been the basis of riveting fiction.

Claiborne was the youngest son of Burlington lawyer Judge David Rorer, and as such, he was born into a family of community “movers and shakers” and should have been destined for a life of North Hill privilege. But it didn’t quite work out that way.

Claiborne was born in Arkansas and came to Burlington as a child when his father moved to the infant town. Not much is known about Claiborne’s early life, but it appears he separated himself from the family when his mother died and his father remarried.

He did, however, follow his father and an older brother into the law. After passing the bar, he set up practice in Mount Pleasant — just far enough away to avoid the influence of his father.

But something happened in Mount Pleasant. Perhaps business opportunities were few or he simply had wanderlust, but whatever the case, he left town after a few months. He traveled out West with stops in Denver and other towns. However, nothing seemed to be the right fit, and soon he found himself in California.

He arrived in that state about the same time as did William Walker, one of America’s strangest characters. Walker was in California recruiting followers for a plan to seize the Mexican state of Sonora, where he would establish himself as president.

Young and probably somewhat innocent, Claiborne eagerly signed on and was swept away with Walker’s cockamamie ideas.

Walker was a Tennessee native who came from a wealthy family. He graduated form the University of Pennsylvania and then went to Paris to study medicine, only to return to the U.S. in 1845.

Medicine proved a distasteful profession for Walker, so he decided to become a lawyer. He was admitted to the bar and set up practice in New Orleans but never seemed to make a financial “go” of it. He then took another giant step down the social ladder by becoming a journalist.

In 1848, he was one of the editors and owners of the New Orleans Daily Crescent, but even in this fall back profession, he managed to go broke. But gold had been discovered in California, so Walker headed that way and to a chance meeting with young Claiborne.

The California Walker again was trying his hand at the law and journalism. Records show he fought at least two duels and spent time in jail for contempt of court. Clearly, he was a loose cannon.

Then he came up with the idea of invading Mexico to carve out a personal kingdom. He was not the first American to look southward, for Aaron Burr tried to establish his own country in the part of Florida then held by Spain. There also were numerous private expeditions to aid the rebels of the Mexican Revolution.

Walker thought he would make a pretty good king, so he decided to enlist a group of adventurers and head off to lower California. This is where we return to our misguided son of Burlington.

At first things went well for Walker’s band of “freebooters,” and Walker “annexed” a chunk of Mexico and declared himself president. But this annoyed the Mexican government, and they complained to the United States. The U.S. government then turned off the spigot for Walker’s supplies and money, so the failed lawyer-journalist had to return to California.

This setback did not discourage Walker or Claiborne, who then was functioning as an officer in the misguided band. Walker now hatched bigger dreams and moved his private army farther south and invaded Nicaragua.

Along the way, Walker managed to pick up a corporate sponsor, Accessory Transit Co., which was engaged in transporting freight across that country.

Unfortunately for Walker, Accessory Transit was feuding with Cornelius Vanderbilt, and Walker quickly found himself on the wrong side of the squabble.

Vanderbilt hired a mercenary army from neighboring countries to go after Walker, and protracted warfare began. United States mercenaries fought Latin American mercenaries with corporate America picking up the tab.

Young Claiborne was caught in the middle of this ugly war, and his situation was not helped when he volunteered to lead a battalion of troops. It is possible he had a premonition at that point, because on his way to battle, he stopped at the U.S. Consul office and left a packet of papers to be forwarded to his estranged father.

What happened next is almost inevitable. As his column marched down the narrow road outside the village of Rivas, Claiborne walked into an ambush. As his experienced troops sought cover, Claiborne rose up and ordered a charge against the enemy. As he strode forward, sword in hand, he was “pierced through the brain with a bullet.”

Claiborne’s body was buried quickly in an unmarked grave a world away from the Mississippi bluffs he once called home. And the dreams of his commander did not long survive him.

Walker’s military fortunes fell, and he was forced to seek the protection of the U.S. Navy who escorted him from the country. He tried two more times to return, but on each attempt he was arrested by U.S. forces and sent home.

On his third attempt, he was arrested by the British Navy, who turned him over to the Honduran authorities. The Hondurans were not amused by the repeated attempts at an invasion, so Walker was placed against a wall and was shot.

Young Claiborne was long in the ground at that point, fated to be nothing more than a footnote in Burlington’s history. Even the contents of the letters he sent to his father have been lost. But his brief — if misguided — life was one of high adventure.