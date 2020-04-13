I am not sure about all of you, but the COVID-19 pandemic we are living through right now is beyond my wildest dreams. At times, it is surreal that it really is happening, but as I watch the news of what is happening around our country, I know it is very real. New lingo has popped into our conversations — self-isolation, social or safe distancing, working from home (not all that new but millions are doing it now), and stay-at-home order.

There are many questions surrounding the virus, and we all wonder how we will get through it. To continue to live halfway normal, to remain positive, and to keep our immune systems strong, there is one thing that we can all do — exercise. Since the new norm is to stay home as much as possible to avoid contact, many of you probably are wondering what we can do to keep active. People in the community, some of my co-workers, and I are here to offer you a few tips.

I have checked in with some of our local recreation areas, and here is the info from them. (The information below was true as of Thursday, April 9 — things can change very rapidly so be sure to adhere to local mandates.) At all three of these locations, people must abide by the local guidelines: gatherings of 10 or more are not allowed at the present time and people should practice safe/social distancing which is remaining six feet apart from each other.

Jeff Breuer from Big Hollow said the trails, lake and shooting range are open. The campground is closed presently, but I am sure he is hoping to see lots of campers later in the months to come.

The superintendent of parks and forestry for the Burlington area, Ryan Gourley, reported that although all playgrounds are closed, people still can walk, jog and ride bikes through our beautiful parks. The swimming pool being open, picnics and the band concerts are activities we are counting on this summer.

Out at the RecPlex, Kirk Danforth was sorry the spring YMCA soccer season and a softball tourney had been canceled already, but he is happy to see people taking advantage of walking the loop around the facility. He too has his fingers crossed there will be plenty of activities happening there this summer.

Two of my co-workers, Hilary Beaird and Stephie Libben, are big promoters of getting outside to clear your mind and breathe in the fresh air. Grabbing a dose of vitamin D and moving your body instantly can boost your mental state plus bump up your immune system. The Harvard Health Publishing website referred to research in a growing scientific field called ecotherapy, which shows a strong connection between time spent in nature and reduced stress, anxiety, and depression. I think we all could use a little ecotherapy in our lives right now.

Most all of us can walk. If it is just to get up from your chair when watching TV or when working from home, it is good to rise and move around every 20-30 minutes. It might be walking up and down your stairs or a path you have throughout your house. Stacey Sink, another co-worker, said to walk — even in small spaces. Try marching in place while sitting in your chair. Anything to get your heart beating a little faster is good.

Other than walking or jogging outside you might be wondering what you can do at home. The good news is you do not need a gym to workout. Look around your home —what can I use to pump up my physical activity?

Go into your pantry and grab a five-pound bag of (unopened) flour, cans of vegetables or bottles of water to perform some strength training exercises. Order some dumbbells from local stores or on-line too pick up or have delivered. Put on your favorite tunes and dance, jump rope or do some “high knees”.

Body-weight exercises can be very effective and can be done anywhere. Squats, lunges, planks, leg raises, bridges, abs work, mountain climbers, burpees — should I continue? I googled body weight exercises and “53 Bodyweight Exercises You Can Do at Home” popped up.

If you are working from home, set up a computer at a standing desk or move it to a counter so you will need to stand and engage more muscles. Perform some “sit-to-stands” out of your office chair. Walk around your house while making work phone calls.

Even if you have great intentions, you may find it hard to keep motivated. Another co-worker, Kyle Gugelar, said to have a plan (it doesn’t have to be complicated) and follow it. Set a time for your exercise to get into your routine. He suggests keeping an exercise journal, which will help you be accountable.

Monika Coursey, an avid exerciser and fellow staffer, remarked you can’t use the COVID-19 as an excuse to gain weight. Get out and move in one of our awesome parks and recreation areas. Set up a makeshift gym in your home or design a bodyweight exercise workout. Come up with a plan to keep you moving through this crazy time. Stay strong, keep moving and be healthy!

Julie Kirk is a fitness instructor at Great River Health Fitness. Her column appears in Living Well the second Tuesday of each month.