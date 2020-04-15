For Thursday, April 16

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Friends are genuinely a blessing today. Ask for advice or favors. Be patient and subtle. There is much brewing within you that companions cannot quite perceive. You recognize the wisdom of keeping your own counsel. Tonight: Catch up via phone with an old social group.

TAURUS: (April 20-May20) HHH Make the best of what is dealt to you. Research that which puzzles you. Knowledge will bring empowerment. A confrontation can be resolved. Others are sensitive and emotional. Be kind and offer sympathy. Tonight: Check in on an elderly relative and offer to help.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH Seize upon opportunities that arise. A variety of events creates tension and motivation. You gain in experience, although it is a busy and unsettled time. Your dedication helps others, so do your best to stay centered today. Tonight: Relax and take the night off.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Today opens with some idle chatter among old co-workers. Take gossip with the proverbial grain of salt. Relationships with males as well as elders and authority figures will improve. Previous disappointments no longer seem so hard to accept. Tonight: Early bedtime.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Friends and lovers can change roles today. Get to know those you admire better. An artistic or spiritual partner could come your way. Monetary situations will be assured of greater success. Tonight: An intimate dinner with your loved one.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH You must protect your health, which includes your mental health and emotional wellbeing. Step back from those who are depressing you or are perhaps psychologically draining. You help others so much, and today you must think of yourself. Tonight: Practice yoga and deep breathing exercises.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct.22) HHHHH Your energy level will be high and a new sense of optimism develops. A second chance occurs with a lost love or an old job. However, do not be surprised if the old patterns repeat. Correct them. You have changed. Tonight: Online party.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH Spend the day with children if you can. Today is also excellent for decorating, renovating and home repair projects - even looking into a change of residence. You will especially cherish the idea of your perfect home. Tonight: Quality time with family.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Trust your instincts about a new neighbor. Work to communicate with a brother or sister. Nuances and subtleties abound. Your thoughts are a bit scattered today. Welcome a relative into your household by generating a sense of a safe haven. Tonight: Write and journal.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHH There can be some confusion concerning exactly what your monetary circumstances are. First impressions should be heeded as you make financial plans today. List your priorities. Much is completed, but do not push yourself or others too hard. Tonight: Online retail therapy.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You are so very concerned with the larger issues of society, but let just today be about you and your personal wellbeing. Write down what is important to you and stick to a schedule if you feel overwhelmed. Tonight: You receive a lot of attention.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Today promises a heightened awareness of the deeper meaning of life. It sets the pace for your spiritual growth over the next few weeks. Purifying desires and forgiveness will play a role in awakening higher thought. Tonight: Spend time with a child who needs you.