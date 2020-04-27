FOR RELEASE TUESDAY, APRIL 28, 2020

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Family life and your home assume a subtle glamour today. You will be fascinated by secrets about your heritage and will discover new qualities in loved ones. A relative who has been out of touch might suddenly reappear. Tonight: Dinner with family.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Travel plans become important but are subject to change. Do background research if making an unusual or unfamiliar journey. You can learn a great deal at this time. Old concepts are changing. Memories of a grandparent or childhood companion are vivid and meaningful. Tonight: Relax.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH You might enjoy earning income today. Business and pleasure combine harmoniously. Plan a party online on the job or surprise a co-worker with a small gift. Happiness you generate in others will be returned to you threefold. Tonight: Feeling proud.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH A different job, relationship or home might be in the stars soon. Do not resist the new order coming into your life. The long-term picture will be brighter than it might seem at first glance. More happiness is coming, guaranteed. Tonight: Celebrate yourself.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Your nature has been challenged by scandals and inconsistencies in the professional world in past years. That trend is being replaced with new excitement, even glamour, in your social life. You encounter people who have a hint of the legendary in their lives. Tonight: Ooh-la-la!

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Your social circle widens today. Effort expended in relationships will be met with a friendly response. A new friend offers valuable suggestions and ideas. A new opportunity for a child makes you happy. You will feel more optimistic. Tonight: Network with others online.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HH Today finds you awash with ambitions and longings. Enjoy what you have. Do not let yourself be tormented by thoughts of greener pastures. Make a list of your many accomplishments and love yourself for each one of them. Tonight: A soothing hot bath.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Opportunities arise that might open doors to a better life. Pursue them. Identifying real values can be something of a challenge. Be receptive to the inevitable change in the air and all will be well. Tonight: Play the night away.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH Childhood memories as well as past life issues can affect the present. Honor the past and learn from it, but do not let it haunt you. A progressive, energetic aspect begins today as you shed the old and bring in the new. Tonight: Celebrate.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHH You might be blessed with a new love connection or a strengthening of an existing bond today. Be careful of involvement in love triangles or associations with those who have addictive tendencies. An elderly relative needs help. Tonight: Date night.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH Temperature extremes, especially the cold, affect you profoundly. Massage of the lower legs, and protective boots or stockings are a must. Your ankle area is especially vulnerable. A new program of care and fitness might emerge. Tonight: At home. Make it easy.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH A feeling of lightness and hope is generated. Children will show talent and maturity. A new love or exciting new project is rich with promise. Be playful in its initial stages, as this will bring you more ideas. Tonight: Write out what you want.