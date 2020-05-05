FOR RELEASE WEDNESDAY, MAY 6, 2020

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH Absorbed as you are with research work, the pieces of the puzzle fall into place today. The grand mystery is solved. Living arrangements are a source of tension, but you rise above as you are about to enter a whole new phase. Tonight: Bravo.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Surprises are in store today—not Taurus' favorite thing. You like stability. But this is ultimately positive. Do not worry if an old relationship ends abruptly. Something better will be waiting in the wings. Patience on your part averts a confrontation. Tonight: Stay cozy.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Stay warm enough and do not let inactivity or stress undermine your fitness. You are a little irritable with and critical of a co-worker. Work on tolerance and releasing stress. It is a putzing around day, trying to organize things. Tonight: Celebrate yourself.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHHH There's much excitement today. There will be some deep attraction, with some meaningful romantic interludes. Rather than you taking this as a weather report, do something about it with a loved one -- mysterious, unpredictable and talented as they are. Tonight: Add more fun to the moment.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Your future security will be determined by how you cherish and nurture the gifts given to you. Today you get hints about future financial needs and long-term economic conditions. Write them down. They are very valuable. Tonight: Spend priceless time with a child.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Strive for clear communication. A neighbor becomes more important. Resist the temptation to try juggling too many projects at once. Today the tension subsides and it will be easier to focus. This brings positive experiences your way. Tonight: Check up on a sibling or old pal.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH You prefer understated elegance, and you do not want to appear wealthy. However, your natural good taste and appreciation for life's luxuries can make your overhead high. Patience is an important step in developing your long-range financial plan today. Tonight: Early bedtime.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Your winning personality will open doors today. Your curiosity is aroused and you tend to probe. An old mystery is solved as a result. Your energy level increases, making it easier to exercise and express creative ideas. Tonight: Read an Agatha Christie book or watch a film adaptation.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Long-time blockages and phobias are clearing, thanks to the extreme times we are in. A sense of freedom and confidence builds today, and you work well alone. Wrap up in a cozy robe and burn the midnight oil on a work or creative project. Tonight: The results will be truly brilliant.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHH Support comes from friends today. Involvement with organizations is rewarding. A friend will boost your confidence with encouraging suggestions. A sense of deja vu is especially vivid and brings insights about future goals. Tonight: Celebrate with a virtual dinner with friends.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH There can be some professional politics at play. You will want to boost your earning power, but you must be patient with finances. Suddenly pressure and anger will resolve. There is a sense of peace about your reputation. Circulate using technology. Tonight: A success.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH Those foreign born might appeal strongly. Such individuals might have a major impact on your thinking. So much so that you can expect deep change within your personal philosophies. A child is excited to tell you something. Tonight: Beware power struggles over beliefs.