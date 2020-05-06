FOR RELEASE THURSDAY, MAY 7, 2020

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH Money matters will certainly be on your mind, and you rethink financial commitments and investment strategies. Be careful of going overboard financially when passion conquers common sense. Disagreements over spending are likely, and romantic pressures lead to crises. Tonight: No online shopping.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HH Expect partners to be particularly irritable. Arguments might be easily provoked by nagging and could deteriorate into sarcastic mudslinging. However, a compassionate outlook may lead to creative problem-solving ... and a call to a marriage counselor. Tonight: By yourself.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Skip domestic decision-making, as any decision made will be subject to change. Besides this, you will find that you do not have all the facts. Today favors entertaining at home as well as interior decorating, which can be done in a unique style. Tonight: Celebrate.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHHH Crab is the birth sign of more millionaires than any in the zodiac. Dedicated effort allows you to join their ranks in years to come. Today you encounter a rare opportunity to right past mistakes regarding poor financial decisions. You are elated. Tonight: As you like.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH There is nothing small or petty about the way you usually decorate or entertain, Leo, and especially not today. Your mood is high and, in keeping with your already expansive nature, rather overindulgent. Enjoy while you can. It's been a while. Tonight: A fantastic dinner.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH Today brings financial assistance or ideas from another. There will be a great deal of commotion and many short outings. Remain focused, as there are distractions. Strive to be clear in your communications. Transportation issues might need attention. Tonight: Slow down.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Finances are volatile this year. Develop an awareness of shifting economic conditions in the world around you. This will be key to achieving greater security. Check in on an elderly relative who just wants to talk. Tonight: Listen to a friend's qualms.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Your professional sphere is widening. There is opportunity, but many demands are placed on you. It is easy to feel overwhelmed. You might have to choose between business and a relationship. This starts a significant period of self-discovery. Tonight: Spend time with a child.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Today finds the lone wolf part of your nature surfacing. Spend part of today in solitude. A dream or deep meditation can provide meaningful guidance as well as a brilliant—and profitable—idea. Tonight: Listen to someone you see every day for a suggestion.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHHH Friends suggest new goals and projects. Membership in an organization might prove invaluable. Today shows those who genuinely like you offering practical support. More tranquility than you have experienced in many months will be present. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HH A job or project might be ending. Do not try to struggle against the inevitable. If one door closes, another will open. Your memory and learning ability will be in top form. Tonight: Take the night off and have a soothing herbal bath.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Emails and conversations lead to really important learning experiences. Ambitions will stir and your path will be especially important to you. Your flair for relating with all types of people leads to a worthwhile opportunity. Tonight: Follow through on exploring offers that come your way.