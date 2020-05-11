Maybe you remember last month I wrote my article about how to continue to exercise during the COVID-19 virus. Hopefully, many of you took to heart what I wrote and have been staying active. It is now more important than ever to keep exercising. But why? We know the many benefits of exercising — I have preached them over and over again in this column. Let’s look at the ones that are especially essential during this challenging time.

Two of the most popular reasons people exercise are to prevent weight gain and to stay healthy. With people being at home more our dietary habits have been affected. Our food consumption has increased, and we maybe have found ourselves “stress” eating and baking and cooking more “comfort foods,” which add up to more calories.

With people avoiding more frequent trips to the grocery store, they are not buying as many fresh fruits and vegetables. Grocery carts have been filled with more processed foods. These all result in people gaining weight.

It is the perfect time to get outdoors to walk, jog or bike. Remember to wash your hands before and after your outing — don’t touch cross walk buttons or shake hands with people you might meet. Try to practice proper social distancing. Go solo or on a route where you will not see many people. If you are with a group and cannot maintain the six-feet rule, wear a mask. While wearing one, stay in tune with your body. Since wearing a mask will decrease the flow of air into your lungs, you will find yourself getting out of breath quicker and might even experience some dizziness or lightheadedness.

Turn off the TV and video games and exercise as a family. Use online fitness resources or try some virtual classes — many fitness facilities are offering some great deals. FaceTime with your friends and do strength training and abdominal exercises. Spring cleaning, mowing the yard and cleaning out the garage are all good calorie burners and can give you a sense of accomplishment. Pump up your heart and work those muscles to do your body a favor.

Obviously, many of us are experiencing more stress during the pandemic than we do in normal circumstances. People have been laid off from jobs and money might be scarce. Parents might be feeling added pressure home schooling their children, and the family routine has been totally upended. The fear and worry of the unknown of COVID-19 can have us incredibly stressed out. To combat these worries, keep up with your workout routine — exercise has been proven to help control stress. Keep connected with your friends and loved ones by FaceTime, Zoom meetings or walks while social distancing. Curb any increase of alcohol or tobacco use.

With this added anxiety, we might find ourselves having difficulty sleeping. It has been shown that being physically active can help in falling to sleep faster and improving our sleep quality. Getting a good night’s sleep can build emotional resilience to be more positive while dealing with all the everyday tension brought on by the pandemic. Getting a good night’s rest can also boost the immune system.

With a stronger immune system, a person can fight off infection and viruses more effectively and can expedite recovery time. Information on the ACSM (American College of Sports Medicine) website stated that although there is no scientific evidence on the effects of exercise on the coronaviruses, exercise has been shown to lower infection risk and help maintain immune function in other viral infections, such as influenza, the common cold and herpesviruses.

When will our life get back to normal? Or what will the new normal be? These are questions that we cannot answer, but we do know a few things. We must continue to exercise to keep our weight in check and our bodies healthier, lower our stress levels, sleep better, and maintain a strong immune system. So, wash your hands, keep your distance, and keep moving.

Julie Kirk is a fitness instructor at Great River Health Fitness. Her column appears in Living Well the second Tuesday of each month.