For Sunday, May 24

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH Your schedule is full. Do not let yourself become scattered. Concentration is the key to success. It is very important that you return all calls and emails promptly. Tonight: An awareness of the habits repeated by siblings and neighbors helps you cope with them.

This Week: Discuss possibilities with a trusted adviser.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH You treasure your possessions. Security is important. Others are attracted to you and will be very kind. Purchase new clothes and add art or music to your home. Money stretches further and your standard of living is better. Tonight: Accept invitations and seek favors.

This Week: You decide to take on certain risks.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH You are weary of the details of daily routine and long for expansion. Keep a cheerful outlook and be aware of how associates are affecting you. These energies, accenting social responsibility and consideration toward others set the tone today. Tonight: The adventurer within you awakens.

This Week: Spending more time with your partner strengthens your bond.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You feel idealistic. Time spent alone with animals or in a place of serene natural beauty is healing. You have a new perspective on an old heartache and feel ready to move forward. Tonight: You might want to just luxuriate and take a nap.

This Week: Be receptive to others and accept their compliments.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH There are changing relationships in your social circle. Wait until the alliances are more settled before voicing your allegiance. Today brings a new insight into those close to you. A partner makes important choices. Tonight: Be discreet about what you say and to whom.

This Week: Clear the air with someone important to you.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Today your environment feels more friendly. Use creative ideas and add a touch of beauty to future professional duties. Do not indulge in gossip. Loyalties are changing, and family politics are especially volatile. Tonight: An elderly family member needs time with you alone.

This Week: Recharge your batteries by letting go.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Stimulating conversation expands your ideas and helps you plan the route to achieve certain goals and objectives. Your high standards and aspirations impress others and make it easy to enlist support for your projects. Tonight: You will want to clear away dead weight and debris.

This Week: A friendship with a foreign-born person brings a new perspective.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH You receive news about extra money on the way, perhaps through an insurance settlement or investment income. A karmic connection with a past life relationship occurs. Others surprise you with a matter-of-fact attitude about reincarnation. Tonight: You feel that wonders never cease.

This Week: A child could need extra attention from you.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You seek different partnerships and may feel that a relationship has run its course. Your versatility allows you to adapt beautifully. Others comment that they did not know you as well as they thought. Tonight: A new friend inspires you.

This Week: There is a different schedule, and new job skills are needed.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHHH Adapt and develop an accepting attitude. You will have a special rapport with pets as well as wild creatures. The loving care you extend to them will be richly rewarded. They will show appreciation in unexpected ways. Tonight: Do not push yourself too hard.

This Week: You feel empowered as the week begins.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH Today your courage and initiative impress those who have considered you a cerebral, intellectual type. You are genuinely realistic now. It will be easier to persist with a physical fitness program. You should plan some vacation time. Tonight: You will feel determined and very constructive.

This Week: Put business before pleasure, and you'll find peace.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH A relative who has been cranky is about to have a change of heart. Be patient and let time heal a family conflict. Others can vacillate. Your residence may need some repairs or maintenance. Tonight: An impromptu talk with an elderly family member goes well.

This Week: There is a sense of deja vu with a loved one.