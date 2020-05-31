In 1833, Burlington was a hardscrabble cluster of rough huts clinging to the banks of the Mississippi. But to 9-year-old Billy Ross, it was a magical place.

There were wild animals to hunt, Indians to visit, and there was the constant stream of new and interesting people seeking a home in the wilderness.

In that year, young Ross had accompanied his father, Sulland, and his uncle, Dr. William, to the collection of cabins rising where the ruins of the old American Fur Trading Post still stood. The three had come upstream from Quincy, Illinois, to escape a cholera epidemic that had claimed Billy’s mother, as well as Dr. Ross’s wife and children.

Dr. Ross was as close to a founding father as Burlington could have. He was the town’s first postmaster, its first county clerk, and its first civic promoter. But all of these “firsts” meant little to a boy with the energy and curiosity of young Billy.

When the Ross party first stepped into Iowa, they immediately built two cabins on the riverbank where High Street would one day end. These cabins were “settlement” structures as mandated by Territorial law. They were 12 foot square, made of logs about a foot in diameter, split in half with the split surface making up the interior wall.

A few yards from the Ross cabins were the homes of the first settlers, Doolittle and White. And nearby was the second store in town, run by Jeremiah Smith.

Judge Morgan and his family had two cabins in the “Lower” part of town, and Ben Tucker lived a little way up North. Other families were finding room beneath the big trees along the river. But it was still a very small community and a great place for a boy to explore.

In 1910, that boy was now an old man, but when he wrote to his long-ago childhood friend, Jerimah Smith, he could still remember those long-passed days, and his letter still reflected his youthful high spirits.

He was able to remember how he became a pilot of the ferryboat that carried settlers across the river, and he seemed unfazed by a near-death brush when he was swept from a canoe he had borrowed to explore the river.

He remembered the community outcry when a cabin was to be built at the foot of Court Street and it became necessary to dig up the remains of an old French trapper, named Blondeau, and rebury him at the edge of town.

But when a large oak tree in the center of town became an impediment to progress, it was simply cut down. That tree held a platform with the remains of an Indian the settlers simply consigned to the river.

Carefree childhood days disappeared in 1834, when Uncle Ross brought Z.O. Inghram to town to establish a school. Inghram boarded with the Ross family, but that didn’t earn Billy any special consideration.

On the first day of school, Inghram assigned a long poem for each of his students to memorize. A few days later, he had them recite their assignment. Those who didn’t perform received a generous licking. Billy bore the worst of it.

“Then and there I resolved that I would never recite that task to that teacher,” Ross remembered.

The same task was assigned every Friday and every Monday throughout the school term, and Billy was whacked for his stubbornness.

“Although I was severely beaten, I never violated the spirit or letter of my resolution, although the teacher and I ate at the same table and slept in the same bed and fought and were bitten by the same mosquitoes,” Ross said.

Adventures for the young boy in young Burlington still could be found outside the classroom. There was the excitement of the early Baptist church services near a large downed tree on the river bank. There the pulpit was in a ball of exposed roots and the benches were the scattered branches of the tree.

Billy and his friend, William Smith, could pass a day digging for ginseng or raiding the pawpaw bushes on the bluff south of town. They could also travel up to the mouth of Flint Creek, where there were wild plums, grapes, goose berries, crabapples and hazel nuts.

But there was a dark side to the community. In 1910, Billy wrote to Smith to ask if he remembered the murder of Sidebender and asked for the name of the man from Georgia who killed Richardson west of town.

“Do you remember the two murderers under arrest at the same time and were chained to the logs in a house in town with guards over them day and night and how they managed to escape one night and make their getaway in a canoe?”

Ross and Smith were also able to recall the murder of Jake Compton on the front porch of the Smith family store and the trial of Dunwoody that found him innocent of the crime.

Another item of great excitement for the young boys was the big ring battle on Third Street when Lewis Walters “whaled” Len Eoff in a bloody pitched battle that shocked the town’s women but greatly pleased the men.

Adventures abounded, and years later the two men reveled in a childhood rich in experiences, and Billy Ross was still able to take pride in never memorizing the poem his teacher has assigned.