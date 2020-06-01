ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HH There may be a subtle feud to resolve today. Humor and patience are your best defense against a cantankerous individual. There will be fulfillment on many levels of your passions and desires as the day ends. Tonight: Finances are an emotional issue.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Today brings indecision from others. Allow them to revise plans, but stay independent. Pets are especially good companions. Stroke your favorite cat and absorb healing energies. This helps you focus on important priorities. Tonight: Creativity is at a high point.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Creativity accelerates if you enjoy novelty and stimulation today. Study a new subject or skill if boredom threatens. Accept a tempting invitation. Share a bit of humor and be understanding with your nearest and dearest. Tonight: Personal involvements will be electric, exciting and unpredictable.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Ideally, you want your residence to feel safe, with the atmosphere of a peaceful sanctuary. Reconsider and postpone any major building or home improvements. This brings you good judgment, enabling you to make wise decisions concerning a move. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Today makes you restless. New places and new ideas would refresh you. Variety is a must. Purchase a couple of newly published books or vary the routes you travel and see the neighborhood from a different perspective. Tonight: There is an accent on agreements and promises.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH Associates feel rather conservative today. Do not try to force your values on those who are not receptive. Clip coupons and comparison shop for the best prices when making purchases. Tonight: Keep up with prior commitments to protect your credibility.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Keep your overall goals and perspective in mind regarding work today. Your own mind-set creates much of what is happening. Notes of humor and lightness are more effective with associates than a severe or overbearing manner. Tonight: Exactly as you want it.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH Your sincere compassion for another wins you a new friend. You will make kind, generous gestures toward those less fortunate. Favors you perform now will be returned later. Tonight: You are aware of different levels of reality unfolding or life's many marvelous dimensions.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH Today begins on a cheerful note. You will enjoy witty, talkative friends. Accept an opportunity to do public speaking or writing. You enjoy involvement with book clubs or other organizations that help you learn. Tonight: Invest in purchases that bring you joy and beauty.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHHH Today finds you highly visible and creative at work. You will have opportunities to show what you can do with your career. Your manners and appearance carry you a long way toward realizing a professional aspiration. Tonight: You enjoy deeper insight into others' motivations.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH The teacher or crusader within you is apparent today. You try to share alternative ideas and knowledge to uplift others. It is a marvelous time to indulge in virtual travel. Foreign foods, customs and music delight you. Tonight: Friends from diverse backgrounds are charming company.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Today heightens your analytical skills. New purchases are very important. You will invest in items that add pleasure and comfort. There also can be a deepening sense of unity with loved ones who have passed into spirit. Tonight: Dinner with those you love most.

BORN TODAY: Writer Thomas Hardy (1840), composer Edward Elgar (1857), comedian Dana Carvey (1955)