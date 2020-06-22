Ed Roberts is a rare commodity in America: a hard-working family man armed only with a solid work ethic, an off-beat sense of humor and a cellphone stuffed with family photos.

Born in Fairfield, his family moved to Burlington in 1975. He married wife Cathy Coppes in 1995, and they completed their family with son Blake, 20, and daughter Hayley, 17.

"He really surprised me with how much he wanted to be involved in the caring for the kids when they were babies," Cathy said. "Changing diapers, bathing, and always holding them. Sometimes I felt I had three kids when they would be throwing socks and pillows at each other and get laughing so hard Blake would get hiccups."

Cathy was Miss 34 Raceway in 1993, Blake works for NexxtSpine, an Indiana company that designs and manufactures implants, and Hayley is a National Honor Society student at Burlington High School and a competition dancer.

Roberts' sister, Susan, is a preschool teacher in Muscatine; sister Sarah teaches special needs in Fort Madison.

Is Roberts a good father to his children?

"Yeah. He took me fishing and down to Florida to the races, all that stuff," Blake said.

"There's a lot of reasons why he's a good dad," Hayley said. "He's always there supporting me and being there for me."

"Getting to teacher conferences, school sports, dance recitals, anything the kids were involved in has always been so important to him," Cathy said. "He always kicks himself for missing something with them."

Roberts works the floor at the family business, Roberts Tire Center in Burlington, zooming all over the premises to help customers get the right tires for their cars. His father, Bill, started the business in 1983. Brother Bill Jr., well-known in southeast Iowa as a race car driver, works there as well.

"My dad was working for Goodyear when I was growing up, and he moved from town-to-town straightening up Goodyear stores," Roberts said. "Dad ran the Burlington store for about five years and decided to open his own. We moved to this location in 1983 and that's when things really started; they took off in the mid-’90s."

Roberts began his work life as a newsboy for The Hawk Eye at age 9.

"I started out as a Hawk Eye carrier. In the blizzard of '79, I think it was, I was probably only four feet tall, and I could walk across the snowdrifts because I was lighter than my brother and sisters who were helping me; all four of us shared the same route," he said. "I could walk across the drifts and throw it towards the house."

He said his newspaper experience helped shape who he is today.

"It teaches you responsibility and the number one thing in this world: punctuality: be there every day," he said. "Come around Christmastime, I'd end up with $30 of tips, and when you're 14 years old, $30 is like 200 bucks."

Roberts worked at Niehaus Motors from 1984 to '86, washing cars for Avis and mowing grass at Whit Niehaus's home.

"It was a great family atmosphere out there, and kind of put me into what we are today," he said.

Roberts graduated Burlington High School in 1988 and went to work for his father.

Besides rolling tires out the door, Roberts rolls tires as his brother's pit boss.

"I've been to over five- or six-hundred races with my brother," he said. "I am his pit crew. Once in a while, we'll have a few sons who are home, or a neighbor or friend help, but I've basically been the full pit crew since 1991."

Roberts tried his hand at racing on his own.

"Just call me Single Cylinder Eddie," he said, laughing. "My brother being a mechanic, and me having to pick strawberries, gather eggs and not be mechanically inclined as much as him — then I got to race a two-stroke ATV with Brian Shipley, and the engine only had one cylinder: It was a two-cycle, and you either fouled the spark plug or it was out of fuel. So that's where that came from."

But isn't Roberts a mechanic like his brother?

"I can work on it if it's got one spark plug," he said. "I have an older pickup, an '86, got a V-8 engine like we all grew up around. If it quits there's only three things: It's either out of gas, the distributor module broke or the battery's gone dead. These new cars, it could be anything."

At Roberts Tire Center, he's a technician, what he calls "just a tire salesman."

"You've got to greet everybody, make sure they're welcome. Everybody remembers good service; that's where it all starts," he said.

His grandfather Roberts, a drill sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II, used to say there are two things everybody has the capability of doing: hustling and having a positive attitude.

"That's what drives me, to have a positive attitude and hustle for my customers," Roberts said. "Nobody wants to see anybody lollygagging."

What's the hardest thing about selling tires?

"Communicating with the customer. Getting what their need is. Visiting the vehicle and greeting the customer," he said. "The first five things you should do with the customer? Visiting the vehicle, I can see the year of the vehicle, the shape of the vehicle, if it needs the lowest-cost tire, a medium grade tire or a high-end tire, just by visiting the vehicle. That makes over-the-phone sales tough because people don't know what year, make and model they drive, and they don't know their tire size."

He said somewhere in the initial conversation he'll ask a question the customer knows the answer to help them feel relaxed. But never ask a customer questions to which they don't know the answers.

"That starts them off into a bad feel; everything goes by feel," he said. "If you feel comfortable, everything goes comfortable; if you feel stressed and rushed, everything is going to be stressed and rushed."

Does he recall any particular customer as being difficult?

"Nobody really stands out. We've had courses in dealing with difficult people. My dad has toughened us up like leather and they're not really going to faze us," he said.

Roberts consults his cellphone regularly as he works.

"Smartphones make you stupid," he said, scrolling around on his, looking for a family member's phone number. "But I know every tire store's number from here to Iowa City."

Roberts likes showing photos of his family.

"I'm a late bloomer to Facebook, but I'm glad I got on it. Not for the drama, but to see your friends and your family," he said, showing photos of his son on a fishing trip to Canada. "My son wants to someday open his own fishing lure company; that's his passion."

"I've already made a few, but as of now I'm trying to get more time to do stuff I like to do," Blake said of his fishing lures.

Roberts recalled Blake's changes while he was still living with his parents.

"He did some traveling baseball, but was more into computers and different things. Then after a few years, he came back to baseball, tennis, and explored more," Roberts said.

In traveling baseball, kids go to tournaments in different cities on weekends to play other traveling teams from all over. Blake played for the Vipers out of Kentucky.

"I wanted him to be the world's best baseball player and he just wanted to be a kid" Roberts said, laughing.

Daughter Hayley does competition dance with the Ignite Dance Center in Burlington.

"She does her traveling thing with Mom, and I did traveling baseball with the boy," Roberts said.

Cathy works at the racetrack; Roberts said the family hobby is racing; everyone is tied into automotive and racing.

"She is a beautiful person," Roberts said of Cathy. "Grew up on a farm in Yarmouth. Worked at Town and Country Cosmetology for 36 years, and I've worked my job here for 35 years, so we're each part of a solid foundation. She's worked at the racetrack as a second job for fun since 1993."

He said he and brother Bill are at 34 Raceways all the time anyway, so "for her to spend any time with me on Saturday, she needs to be at the racetrack."

As Roberts scrolled through an endless list of old text messages, looking for a quote from Cathy, he grinned and said, "Never erase a message from your wife; you never know when you'll have to show it back to her."

Roberts said both his children may well end up working at the family business.

"I have talented kids. We want better for our children, but they're both welcome to come back and work here," he said. "My son worked here from about the time he was 10 until he was 18."

"When I was younger I'd go to the tire shop with him on Saturdays and I'd get ten bucks for changing the tires, then we'd go eat at Jerry's downtown, get pancakes," Blake said.

"I've been trying to get my dad to let me work there, but ... he doesn't want me to get hurt, I guess, moving big tires around," Hayley said.

What's the hardest thing about being a father?

"Probably telling your kids no," Roberts said. "Or trying to explain to them that what happens in the school of hard knocks is sometimes the best, to learn something not to do by yourself and then you'll remember to never do it again."

He scrolls to a photo of his first family when he was 9 years old.

"What children did back then, they're not expected to do now," he said. "But that's just the change in the times; I'm not salty about it. There was a different era of toughness. We didn't get a ride to school; you walked."

"It was hard on him when Blake went to school in Indianapolis, and it will be hard when Hayley goes in a year," Cathy said. "They really light up his life. You can tell by the smile he gets and how bright his eyes look when he talks about them."

What's Roberts going to do on Father's Day?

"We are going to my dad's for a barbecue 'cause he's a dad, too," he said. "Four of his own kids, five step-kids and he has like, 20 to 40 great-grandchildren."

Bill Sr. said everybody in his family is on the same level, and no one in the Roberts family — not even Bill Jr. — is a big star.

"Nobody has the golden boy image here," he said. "Everybody's treated the same."

Just like Ed Roberts’s family — and customers.

Everybody has a story to tell. Tell yours, or encourage someone you know to tell theirs, in 52 Faces, each week in The Hawk Eye. Call (319) 758-8148, or write to mniehaus@thehawkeye.com.