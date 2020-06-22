This week’s artifact has a white center, bordered by badly faded red satin, with gold fringe and a blue star in the center. Near the top there is some mostly illegible writing, the words World War II and the years 1944 – 1945 – 1946.

Blue star flags got their start in 1917, during WWI. The flag was designed and patented by Army Captain Robert L. Quiesser, of the 5th Ohio Infantry. Capt. Quisser had two sons who were serving on the front line, and his flag was quickly adopted by parents with children in active military service. The idea then, as now, was to place the banner in the front window of one’s house, until the child came home safely.

Because of their popularity, the Department of War eventually issued specifications on how the flag should be made and flown, as well as who could display it. These were issued Dec 1, 1967. Officially, the banner is an 8.5- by 14-inch white field with one or more blue stars sewn onto a red banner, with up to five stars at a time. If one or more of the family members should die or be killed while serving, their star is replaced with a gold star, which then is placed at the top or to the right, if the flag represents multiple family members. The flag may be displayed by parents, step-parents, foster parents, spouses, adoptive parents and siblings. It may be displayed in the window during times of war, or while the loved one is serving a tour of duty.

Iowans have a long history of military service, as evidenced by the fact that during the Civil War, Iowa was able to produce multiple all-volunteer regiments, including a company of free Black men. Up until the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, it was considered to be a badge of honor to have a child serving overseas. The Blue Star movement even spawned a group for women who had children who were serving, called "The Blue Star Mothers of America" who formed in 1942, but didn’t formally incorporate until 1960. The group is still in existence today.

Unfortunately, our archives don’t record who the flag represented, or who donated it. And, even more unfortunately, it is too fragile to display. However, the pride that the family felt is still represented in the care that was taken to preserve the artifact for the future.

"Out of the Attic" features artifacts from the collection of the Des Moines County Historical Society. For more information, to ask questions or to offer comments or suggestions, call (319) 752-7449 or email dmchs@dmchs.org.