Asbury United Methodist Church, 2128 S. Main St., will have worship Sunday in the parking lot at 10 a.m. over the radio. Participants must remain in their cars with the windows up.

Bethany Lutheran Church, 2515 Madison Ave., will have a parking lot service at 9 a.m. Sunday with the message, "Acts of Love Bring Godly Rewards." Attendees may now sit outside their vehicles and on the lawn. Food and household items are being collected for foster youth and local charities.

Burlington Quaker Worship Group is meeting for worship at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom. For details, call (815) 440-9639.

Calvary Baptist Church, 2710 West Ave., will meet at the church for the 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. services Sunday. The morning message will use Esther 6. The evening sermon will examine the Book of Acts.

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Burlington and West Burlington, has recorded Masses posted on the website and Facebook. Churches in the diocese will open for public Masses Monday with safe distancing. Father James Flattery is replacing Father Dan Dorau.

Faith Christian Outreach Church, Mount Pleasant, will have services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Monte Knudsen’s message.

Faith Lutheran Church, 3109 Sunnyside Ave., will post this weekend’s online service on the church’s website today. This week’s sermon is "You Won’t Be Prepared Until You Realize How Unprepared You Are."

First Christian Church, 1221 Park Ave., will online worship at 8:45 a.m. and a drive-in service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. David Yonker will give the sermon, "Recommitment," in his series, "New Normal." Scripture is Nehemiah 10:32-38.

First Church of the Nazarene, 1015 S. Roosevelt Ave., will have Sunday’s service at the church at 10:45 a.m., also live-streamed on Facebook. The Rev. Jeff Alexander will speak on "Eleazar - Perseverence." Scripture is 2 Samuel 23:9-10.

First Congregational Church, 313 N. Fourth St., has its Sunday devotionals available on the church's website.

First Presbyterian Church, 321 N. Fifth St., will hear the Rev. Deb Kinney’s sermon, "Worship the Lord in the Splendor of His Holiness," starting her new series, using Psalm 96 and John 8:52-59 at a brief service with social distancing at 10 a.m. Sunday, also to be posted on Facebook and the church’s website.

First United Church of Christ, 611 Columbia St., will have its sermons mailed and emailed, and posted on the church’s website.

Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 Ninth St., will have a message from Jim Posz at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday. The church is still operating under COVID-19 protocols.

Foursquare Gospel Church, 200 Curran St., will have a service at the church at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St., is live streaming the 10 a.m. Sunday morning worship services on the church’s Facebook page.

Holy Family Catholic Parish, Fort Madison, is now having public celebration of the Mass with safety protocols required such as masks and distancing. Bring hand sanitizer.

Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, which meets each second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Art Center of Burlington, has canceled classes and meetings for the foreseeable future.

Messiah Lutheran Church, 2411 West Ave., will have the 8 a.m. service Sunday outside in the shelter house, with the Rev. Susanne Smith’s sermon. Worshipers may bring lawn chairs. Masks are recommended. The 10:30 a.m. service will be in the sanctuary with social distancing between family groups.

Montrose Shared Supper for June has been canceled due to continuing virus restrictions. Organizers are hoping the July 30 meal hosted by St. Joseph Catholic Church in Montrose can be held.

New Hope Community Church, 2900 Summer St., is having both Zoom and live services now. The Rev. Craig Holmes’ sermon at 10 a.m. Sunday will continue his "Authentic Christianity" series. He is using 2 Corinthians.

Parkside First Baptist Church, 300 Potter Drive, will have a regular worship service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Peace Lutheran Church, 13646 Beaverdale Road, West Burlington, will hear the Rev. Kathleen Wohlers’ sermon at the 9 a.m. service Sunday on Zoom.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson St., Mount Pleasant, is posting links to recorded Masses on its website, Facebook page and the church’s new YouTube channel. Daily Masses in the church currently are at noon. Mass will be celebrated today and Saturday, but there are no Masses this Sunday.

St. Luke United Church of Christ, 1403 South St., will not have worship services until July 5 because of the coronavirus. The council will revisit the decision later in the month. Watch Facebook for updates.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, 303 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington, will be closed for the month of June. There will be a council meeting at 5 p.m. July 7, when another decision will be made.

Spring Grove United Methodist Church, 4502 Summer St., will have the Rev. Jan Garza’s message from the "Last Words of Jesus" series on the Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Sunnyside Independent Baptist Church, 3415 Sunnyside Ave., will hear the Rev. Larry Dodds give the message, "Giving Just to Jesus," at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday. Scripture is Matthew 26:6-13.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 625 N. Sixth St., Council has decided, after much consideration, to continue suspension of services through June. The council will review the situation later in the month.

West Burlington United Methodist Church, 308 Broadway St., will have worship Sunday in the Asbury UMC parking lot at 10 a.m. over the radio. Participants must remain in their cars with the windows up.

West Hill United Methodist Church, 540 Leebrick St., is live streaming the 10 a.m. Sunday morning worship services on the church’s Facebook page.

Zion United Church of Christ, 412 N. Fifth St., is posting its 10 a.m. Sunday services live on Facebook.