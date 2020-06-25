ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH It's the perfect day to begin a new health treatment or regimen. Tensions mounting in your personal or professional life require that you pause and take stock, or blowups could occur. Wait until later before making definite decisions. Tonight: A healthful dinner.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Lovers or children experience some strife and will be argumentative, although personally you should not be badly affected. The urge to get away from it all, if only for a few days, may be acute due to recent daily responsibilities. Tonight: Catch up with family.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH Today favors the help of an older family member. Big actions are likely, as restlessness demands action. Do not bite off more than you can chew. Go easy with dominating or bossy people. Tonight: Listen to someone you see every day for a suggestion.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Your residence may need repair. A family member is temperamental; communication helps resolve problems. You are trying to balance security needs with changing times at home. Today brings relief. A relationship has wonderful potential. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH You should be able to have more of a handle on your money situation today. Undoubtedly, you are by now used to financial ups and downs, but you will have reason to cheer due to new financial opportunities coming your way. Tonight: Healing energies.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Social activities blossom today. If this does not help fill your social calendar, nothing will. Take advantage of this time to purchase clothes or otherwise improve your appearance. And be prepared: Your charm and sex appeal are at an all-time high. Tonight: Date night.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Thoughts and actions will be turning inward. Today favors behind-the-scenes activity. View this period as preparation for new actions to be taken. Try not to hold tensions in, as they will manifest in such physical complaints as headaches. Tonight: Journal writing.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH The bumpy ride some of you may have experienced in career aims and life direction becomes a bit smoother as uncertainty clears today -- one way or another. Your yearning for distant places is increased. Make plans. Tonight: Get feedback from friends.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Although you may have felt a bit under the gun recently regarding career matters, it looks as if serious discussions could lead to solutions. Keep talking rather than acting. Or reacting. Rash actions might get you into trouble with those in authority. Tonight: Relax.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHHH Your popularity is heightened. Now is the time to make a favorable personal impression or to improve your appearance. While some of you may bring out your indulgent side with a mate, for others, intrigue and sudden romance comes from afar. Tonight: Share the news.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Today favors the formation of a sudden but very intense, even obsessive, encounter. Meeting someone new may even bring a crisis to a head with a previous relationship. Beware possessive tendencies in yourself or in others. Tonight: Use your head and take stock.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HH Do not be upset if you experience some craziness around you today. The urge to take significant action of some kind, be it in a committed relationship or pooling financial resources, is very strong. Tonight: You may not feel ready; do not be pressured.

BORN TODAY: Architect Antoni Gaudi (1852), writer George Orwell (1903), comedian Ricky Gervais (1961)