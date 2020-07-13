I have always been a night owl and used to be a big fan of late night TV. One segment I loved to watch on "The David Letterman Show" (other than stupid pet tricks) was the Top Ten List. Some lists were better and funnier than others. I am not a comedienne but hope you enjoy my Top Ten List of Fitness.

10 – Any exercise is better than no exercise. The American Heart Association recommends a person gets at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity exercise or a total of 75 minutes with vigorous intensity. The AHA even makes it easier for us by saying you can break the 30 minutes a day into three 10-minute increments if you are short on time. Experts have found two of the top reasons a person stops exercising are lack of results and lack of time. Make your life more active and find ways to get as much exercise into your day as you can.

9 – Be aware of the weather! We are really experiencing some hot humid days here lately. On days like these, try to hit the pavement in the early morning or evening hours — stay clear of the middle of the day and afternoon when the temps and humidity rises. In the winter, it is just the opposite if you are exercising outside. When the temperature plus the wind combine for an extremely low wind chill temp, do not venture outside. As much as you like to walk or run or ride a bike outside, there may be days you just have to bring your workout indoors. Lather on the sunscreen all year long to protect your skin and wear the appropriate clothing for whatever the weather is.

8 – It does not have to be a hard workout. Keep your heart rate up, work up a sweat (but you do not have to be dripping), and get the major muscle groups involved. If you are sore every day after you work out, your body could be sending up a warning sign that you have an injury. Take a couple of days off to see if those aches and pains disappear. Do not start out too intense if you are just getting back into working out.

7 – Practice healthy habits. Your mom was right when she said to eat your fruits and veggies. Keep your diet low in sugars and not too many fats and rich in whole grains. Watch your portion sizes and enjoy your meals while not eating too fast. Moderation is the key. Drink plenty of water and keep your caffeine intake to a minimum. Try to get enough sleep — seven hours minimum for an adult.

If you are a smoker, QUIT! That is the one thing that is the worst habit you can do to your body. By giving up the "smokes," you can return to better health and reduce your risk of heart and lung diseases and some cancers. Excessive alcohol consumption can harm almost every organ and system in your body so avoid this nasty habit. Clean up your act before it is too late.

6 – Make sure to include the four components of exercise: endurance (cardiovascular fitness) — activities that get your heart pumping like walking or running or even doing yard work; flexibility — exercises that make it easier to look over your shoulder as you back up or bending over to tie your shoes; strength training — exercises that help you to be able to carry in bags of groceries, pick up your grandchildren, or moving things out of your garage; and balance — walking safely up and down stairs, getting up and out of a chair, and walking through a crowd confidently.

5 – A strong core is essential. You core has been called your "powerhouse." How you move, stand, twist, or sit, you get the capability to do these actions from these muscles — your back, abs, and glutes. Your core helps you do about everything — from enabling you to move, to protecting your inner organs and central nervous system, and to breathing more easily. A strong core also helps with your balance and posture and can help alleviate pain in your lower back.

4 – Work out with a buddy. According to the University of California’s Department of Preventative Medicine, people who exercise with a spouse, coworker, or friend enjoy it more. As busy as some of us are, you might have trouble finding the time to get together with friends — how about meeting up at the gym to take a class or outside to walk. During the pandemic meeting friends to exercise at the RecPlex or the park was my social outing. Having someone to be accountable to, to cheer you on, and to keep motivated is key to your success.

3 – Mix up your normal routine. To avoid getting in a rut or becoming totally bored, try a class you have not done before, hop on a different piece of equipment, or find a new route to walk with your buddy. You are bound to stick to it longer and see more progress.

2 – Treat your workout like an important appointment. Find the time of day that works best with your job, family schedule, and everything else that is going on in your life and put that in your planner. Going to the gym or getting out for a bike ride or walk will give you more energy and get you the best results.

1 (drum roll) – Make exercising fun! Set some goals that are attainable, mix up your workouts from time to time, do activities that you enjoy and with people you enjoy, and make exercise a habit. You cannot find better benefits anywhere. I feel as healthy as I do because exercise has always been a part of my life and am blessed to have worked helping others feel the same way for almost 43 years.

Julie Kirk is a fitness instructor at Great River Health Fitness. Her column appears in Living Well the second Tuesday of each month.