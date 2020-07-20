Joe Johnson was winning and that was not good. "Spot" O’Connor was losing and that was even worse.

The two men were bent over a table in a disreputable tavern near the Columbus Junction train station in 1907 and concentrating mightily on a pair of dice and Johnson’s growing stack of greenbacks.

Crap games were a popular form of gambling at the turn of start of the 20th Century, and it was not unusual to hear the rattle of "bones" in seedy bars, back alleys, or on steamboat "Texas" decks. But what made the Columbus Junction game unusual – and potentially dangerous – was that Johnson was Black and O’Connor as white.

Racial animosity could be found everywhere as Iowa grew into the 20th Century. The goodwill that followed the Civil War had morphed quickly into a prickly wariness as the competition for jobs and social acceptance between Blacks and whites increased.

In Burlington, the Black drinking community gathered at Faith Martin’s Bar on Main Street while southern boatmen and Minnesota rafters did damage to their livers along Main Street. The common ground along the lower reaches of Jefferson Street was where violence often erupted in spectacular brawls requiring all of the police and most of the fire department to control.

Johnson, a porter at Burlington’s Union Hotel and levee laborer, undoubtedly had been involved in such conflicts, so it is difficult to imagine why he found himself in a rough Columbus Junction drinking establishment, called "Weed Park," gambling with a prototype redneck.

Johnson and a friend, Tom Walker, had been on their way to Davenport and were apparently switching trains at Columbus Junction when they developed a thirst and wandered into Weed Park.

Who lured who into a card game has been lost to history, and even the events that followed were subject to different interpretations. But it appears Johnson had a hot streak, and O’Connor was determined not to let a Black stranger ride out of town with his money.

Harsh words were exchanged. Racial epithets were spewed and soon all heck broke loose. O’Connor reached over the table and grabbed Johnson’s winnings and began to stuff them into his pocket. Johnson countered this unwarranted invasion by loosing a roundhouse right that contacted his opponent’s beefy red nose.

Chairs were kicked over, bottles flew, and the two Black strangers quickly had their hands full as other bar patrons joined the fray. O’Connor’s friend, Jack Beade, raised the ante by unlimbering his nickel-plated pistol and blowing an impressive hole in the bar’s ceiling.

Johnson countered by drawing his huge Navy Colt six-shooter and putting a hole in one of the bar’s side walls. In the flash of gunfire and the cloud of black powder smoke, Johnson and Walker saw their opportunity and quickly seized it. In an instant, they were out of the door and running down the rail track in the direction of Fredonia.

O’Connor clutched his badly battered nose and screamed he had been shot. This prompted the rest of the bar crowd to grab various weapons and take out after the rapidly disappearing visitors.

Two railroad detectives, G.W. Barnham and Charles Rossman, joined the chase and loosed a couple of shots at the fleet-footed Johnson and Walker. But fortunately, their aim was as bad as their judgment.

For a few minutes, it appeared the two Burlington men would make good their escape, but a rail repair crew had closed the bridge over the Iowa River and the two men were trapped.

The mob seized the strangers and reluctantly turned them over to the sheriff and then repaired to Weed Park to replay the chase and capture. But there, the afternoon took an even decidedly uglier turn.

Someone suggested a lynching was the only way to teach the strangers a lesson and a mob formed to march to the jail. There, two deputies were surprised by the Weed Park denizens because the authorities had considered the event only a minor barroom fight.

The two deputies resisted but were badly beaten, and then Johnson and Walker were dragged from the cells and roughed up. A disaster was only narrowly averted with the sudden appearance of Columbus Junction Mayor William Fulton at the jail.

The mayor forcefully pointed out that O’Connor had suffered nothing worse than a bloody nose and probably deserved what he had got. He then berated the crowd for bringing disgrace on the community and said Johnson and Walker had been punished enough.

The timely arrival of the sheriff and a squad of deputies served to back up the mayor’s action, and after some grumbling, the mob dispersed and the two Burlington men were bundled into a wagon and placed on the next train out of town and calm returned to Weed Park.