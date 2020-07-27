A terrible illness was stalking the land and at times it seemed that the social fabric was being torn apart. Gatherings were canceled; schools closed, social life withered and families drew in upon themselves — not knowing where the illness would strike next.

It was not today’s COVID-19 that dramatically changed lives 70 years ago, but rather was poliomyelitis (polio) that ravaged lives, and Deloris Ann Blaufuss was both a witness and a victim of those traumatic times.

From a quiet church office at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, the sprightly 91-year-old church secretary can look back over the years and vividly recall the fear that ran through the community as the seemingly healthy would suddenly be felled by the vicious virus.

But Blaufuss can also call up memories of a childhood that now seems light years removed from our current ways. She can remember that childhood was framed by the depths of the Great Depression when her father was a railroad mail clerk and struggled to house and feed his young family.

"I remember how the hobos would come knocking at our door and ask if we could spare some food," Blaufuss said, "and although we didn’t have much, my mother always found something to feed them, if only it was a piece of bread and jelly.

"We really didn’t have any money and it was truly bad times. But we didn’t realize it because everyone was in the same boat. There was a feeling in Burlington that we were all in this together."

In a personal history Blaufuss compiled recently for her family, she remembers the battle her parents fought simply to keep their children in shoes.

"When the bottom of our shoes fell off, my father could buy sole replacements, which would cover the shoe from tip to the heel. Then he would use contact cement to glue them to the bottom of the shoes. I can remember as the glue came loose how the soles would flap around as we walked."

Blaufuss’s young life would span world-shaking events, and she can still picture how her Horace Mann Middle School class gathered around the school radio to listen as Congress declared war the day after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. She also remembers how each day her parents would turn to the front page of the newspaper to read of those area young men who fell victim to combat.

Much of Blaufuss’s childhood was defined by her care for her twin sister who suffered from cerebral palsy. Childhood playtime for the two girls was always structured around activities that would include her sister, Deannie, and Blaufuss can think back to the guilt she sometimes experienced in that her twin was so cruelly harmed while she escaped injury.

"I remember when I was about 7 or 8 and I wanted a pair of roller skates. Mama said ‘no’ because Deannie would feel bad she couldn’t skate. One day I heard Daddy tell my mother that wasn’t fair, so he bought me a pair of skates. How I loved those skates."

As early as second grade, Blaufuss began to demonstrate a love of and a talent for music. There were early piano lessons for 25 cents a week. Those studies continued through high school and then on to Coe College, where she majored in music and English.

In 1951, Blaufuss graduated Coe College and entered her first year of teaching in the Letts School District. She was dating a young man and a life seemed assured. But in that year, polio would strike 58,000 in the U.S., leaving 24,000 dead or with devastating paralysis and withered limbs.

Teaching and polio would come together that fall. Two weeks into the school session, Blaufuss acquired a sore throat and began to run a temperature. She had agreed to sing at a Burlington wedding that weekend and was determined to keep the commitment.

She barely managed the front steps of the church, made it through her musical contribution and then everything fell apart. Blaufuss found herself so sick she could not make it down the church steps, and her father had to come and take her home.

It was polio, and she was sent into isolation at Burlington’s Mercy Hospital. For 10 days she slipped in and out of consciousness.

"The 10 days were like a dream. I remember the hot strips of flannel that were continuously wrapped around my neck, legs and arms.

"I could not move my body — not even my neck. I was dreaming about the mountains with snow that I had seen that summer in Colorado and wondering if I would ever climb on a mountain again."

This was the beginning of a long recovery battle. The paralysis receded, but she had lost the use of her legs and so was fitted with steel braces allowing her to could rise and walk. The prognosis was not good, and the doctors doubted if she would ever walk unaided again.

"At night when everyone had gone home and I was alone, I cried and prayed. I was 22 years old and no one could tell me that I would ever be able to lead a normal life," she has written.

"The hospital had constructed a polio room and installed a huge tub and filled it with warm water. A large pulley-like machine would pick up the stretcher I was on and lower me into the tub. A nurse would then move my arms. The pain was excruciating," she explained.

Throughout it all, Blaufuss had the backing of family, friends and church members in the fight to recover. But she also had the attention and support of the young man she met while in college. Later, when Blaufuss would feel self conscious about her struggles to walk in the heavy braces, she drew strength from having her special man walking alongside her.

"I thought who would want to go out with someone with more iron on her than was in a junkyard," Blaufuss remembers.

Marriage was to follow. The polio slowly retreated and five children were born to the Blaufusses. Eventually, there were grandchildren, but in 2011, Blaufuss lost her husband. Throughout it all, her church, her family and love of music has sustained her.

Today she maintains an extremely active life and works as the secretary at St. Luke’s UCC church. There are trips to Europe, Alaska, the Colorado Mountains and Canada. Unfortunately, there has also been a "ghost" return of her earlier polio and she notes a weakness in her legs, but it does not slow her.

She is active in various social movements and considers herself a "peacenik." In Blaufuss’s, life there are still a lot of mountains yet to climb, but her determination will get her there.

