Asbury United Methodist Church, 2128 S. Main St., will continue through August to have parking lot church over the radio at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Elizabeth Bell.

Bethany Lutheran Church, 2515 Madison Ave., will have a parking lot service at 9 a.m. Sunday with the gospel theme, "Jesus Walking on Water." Vacation Bible School is available online for five weeks.

Calvary Baptist Church, 2710 West Ave., will host David Flinck, a missionary, at the 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. services Sunday.

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Burlington and West Burlington, is offering parking lot Mass for all public Masses. Use the parking lot closest to the church. Registration is required for weekend parking lot Mass. Stay in your car; wear a mask. Communion will be brought out to each vehicle.

Faith Christian Outreach Church, Mount Pleasant, will have services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Monte Knudsen’s message.

Faith Lutheran Church, 3109 Sunnyside Ave., will post this weekend’s online service on the church’s website today. The Rev. Ryan Cosgrove will give the message "Nothing in Your Life Is Mundane to God."

First Christian Church, 1221 Park Ave., will hear the Rev. David Yonker’s sermon, "Redeemed," in his new series, "Together Again," with Ruth 4:13-17, at the 8:30 a.m. traditional, 10 a.m. contemporary, and 11:30 a.m. drive-in services Sunday.

First Church of the Nazarene, 1015 S. Roosevelt Ave., will hear the Rev. Jeff Alexander speak on "Joseph, Egyptian Leader, Direction," referencing Genesis 41:41-52 at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday, also to be live-streamed on Facebook.

First Congregational Church, 313 N. Fourth St., is open for worship, and also is posting the sermon online. The Rev. Jim Francisco will give the message at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday.

First Presbyterian Church, 321 N. Fifth St., will hear the Rev. Deb Kinney’s sermon, "Worship the Lord Every Day," using Psalm 145 and John 15:1, 4-5a at a brief service with social distancing at 10 a.m. Sunday. The service also can be viewed on Facebook and the church’s website.

First United Church of Christ, 611 Columbia St., will hear the Rev. JudyAnn Morse deliver the message, "This Is the Day the Lord Has Made," at the 10 a.m. service Sunday, using Psalms 118:20-24. Face masks are strongly encouraged and social distancing is observed.

First United Methodist Church, 421 Washington St., will be requiring masks at the 9 a.m. in-person service Sunday, also available on the YouTube channel.

Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 Ninth St., will hear the Rev. Kayla Lange-Carney’s message, "Save Me, Jesus," at the 10:45 a.m. communion service Sunday.

Foursquare Gospel Church, 200 Curran St., will hear the Rev. Sam Fratt speak on "The Lies of the Enemy," referencing Ephesians 1 in the 10 a.m. service Sunday.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St., is live streaming the Sunday morning worship services on the church’s Facebook page at 9 a.m. for those not wishing to venture out yet. The live services are 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the church.

Holy Family Catholic Parish, Fort Madison, is now having public celebration of the Mass with safety protocols required such as masks and distancing.

Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, which meets each second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Art Center of Burlington, has canceled classes and meetings for the foreseeable future.

Messiah Lutheran Church, 2411 West Ave., will have the 8 a.m. service Sunday outside in the shelter house, with the Rev. Susanne Smith’s sermon. Worshipers may bring lawn chairs. Masks are recommended. The 10:30 a.m. service will be in the sanctuary with social distancing between family groups. Backyard Vacation Bible School is all week.

New Hope Community Church, 2900 Summer St., has resumed live services and also has Zoom recordings available on the Facebook page. The Rev. Craig Holmes’ sermon will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, in his series, "What Would Jesus Say to ... ?"

Parkside First Baptist Church, 300 Potter Drive, will hear the Rev. Jim Ruberg’s message, "Odd Beginnings," at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday.

Peace Lutheran Church, 13646 Beaverdale Road, West Burlington, will hear the Rev. Kathleen Wohlers’ sermon at the 9 a.m. in-person service Sunday and via Zoom. Social distancing will be observed. Face masks are suggested. Bring lawn chairs.

Quaker Worship Group (Religious Society of Friends) has resumed in-person worship, 8:30 a.m. Sundays at Burlington Art Center, 301 Jefferson St.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson St., Mount Pleasant, is having in-person Masses at the church and on YouTube and Facebook.

St. Luke United Church of Christ, 1403 South St., will hear Peggy Stott’s message, "Dump Truck Living," at the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, with a reading from Matthew 14:22-33. Masks are required with social distancing.

Spring Grove United Methodist Church, 4502 Summer St., will hear the Rev. Jan Garza’s message Sunday in her series, "The First Words of the Risen Christ," on the Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Sunnyside Independent Baptist Church, 3415 Sunnyside Ave., will hear the Rev. Larry Dodds give the message, "Be Ready for the Lord’s Return," at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday. Scripture is Thessalonians 5:1-11.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 625 N. Sixth St., Council has decided, after much consideration, to continue suspension of services until further notice. The council will review the situation in late August.

West Burlington United Methodist Church, 308 Broadway St., will continue through August to have parking lot church over the radio at 10 a.m. at Asbury UMC with the Rev. Elizabeth Bell.

West Hill United Methodist Church, 540 Leebrick St., continues to live stream the Sunday morning worship services on the church’s Facebook page, however, the start time is now 9 a.m.

Zion United Church of Christ, 412 N. Fifth St., is posting its 10 a.m. Sunday services live on Facebook.