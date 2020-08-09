Today

First Presbyterian Church, 190 N. Page St., Nauvoo, Illinois, recently closed, will have an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. for anyone wanting to see the church or share memories.

Monday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host virtual Yoga with Sam at noon. Tune in to the library’s Facebook page.

Tuesday

Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St., will host The Dabblers at 7 p.m., trying out various mediums and projects in the arts and crafts. This is a members-only group, however anyone is invited to try one session and purchase a membership if they wish to continue. There is a $5 fee for supplies. To reserve a space, call (319) 754-8069.

Wednesday

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host Zoom Story Time at 10 a.m. For login information, visit keokukevents.org.

Thursday

Henry County Conservation’s third annual Photography Contest meeting and kickoff is 6:30 p.m. at Oakland Mills Nature Center. Attendance is encouraged, or call Danika Cox at (319) 986-5067 to schedule a time, and receive a contest packet. Contestants will compete for free camping certificates. The event is free.

Friday

Fort Madison Area Arts Association, 825 Avenue G, reception for the August feature exhibit, "Watercolors by Sujan Tamang of Nepal," including works by his Nepalese students, is 5 to 7 p.m. at the FMAAA gallery.

Saturday

Southeast Iowa Pagan Fest if 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Dankwardt Park.

***Happs Highlights***

Tuesday

Burlington Rotary Club Fundraiser Drive Through at SunnyBrook of Burlington, 5175 West Ave., will serve a hamburger or hot dog meal with chips, pasta salad, dessert and water from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $6.

Friday

Eagles Aerie 150, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., will serve chicken fried steak from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Karaoke by Rena will start at 7:30 p.m. Members and guests are welcome.

Saturday

P.A.W. refundable can drive is 8 a.m. to noon at by JC Penney at Westland Mall in West Burlington. P.A.W. needs cleaning supplies.