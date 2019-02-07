Make and Take Valentines

9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Granger Public Library.

Kids will have the chance to create Make and Take Valentines on Feb. 9 at the Granger Public Library. They will also have the chance to win a stuffed animal.

Maple Syruping: Tree Tapping - Cancelled

Maple syruping starts when the temperatures are forecast to be above freezing during the day, and below freezing at night. It is simply too chilly to plan on tapping the trees with any success this weekend. We hope the weather moderates next week so that we can reschedule for Feb. 16. Keep checking here or call the office at 515.465-3577 to be placed on the call list for updates.

STEAM Time

10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Van Meter Public Library.

This Saturday event is geared for elementary age children and focuses on STEAM – science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. Join us for an hour of hands-on fun!

For the Love of Soup

11:30 - 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Adel Public Library.

Please join us to taste yummy soup and use your pocket change to vote for your favorite.

Nature Play Day

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Kuehn Conservation Area.

Playing in snow (if we have any), collecting and building with pinecones and navigating the mazes in the thicket are three of the options we might explore on the winter Nature Play Day. This lightly-led program is designed for families and youthful people of any age! Dress to be outside, and feel free to arrive and depart as your own schedule dictates. Free, no registration required.

Buxton, Iowa Program

1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 at Waukee Public Library.

You may have heard of Buxton, Iowa, the coal mining town established in 1900 where five thousand African Americans and Caucasians lived, worked and attended school together. But do you know how and why the town was created? Using photos and audio clips, author Rachelle Chase will share the fascinating events that created this unique community, its notable residents, and what made it disappear. Rachelle Chase is the author of “Lost Buxton” (2017) and “Creating the Black Utopia of Buxton, Iowa” (coming January 2019).

Valentine’s Waltz 101

6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 at Uplift Fitness Studio, 3000 SE Grimes Blvd. #300 Grimes.

Bring your partner and learn the Waltz together to celebrate a month of love. During this class you will learn a short background of the Waltz, step-by-step instructions and choreography to an entire song using the Waltz. Enjoy the dance and stay for appetizers and spirits to follow. This class is perfect for beginners and seasoned dancers. The cost is $20 per participant.

Marriage Matters Dinner

5:30 - 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at New Hope Church, 25712 Hwy 6, Adel.

New Hope Church in Adel is hosting a Marriage Matters couples dinner on Feb. 16. Tickets are $35 a couple and include a catered dinner, childcare with a meal provided and an evening program. Purchase tickets online at the New Hope Adel events page.

Laser Tag Teen Event

6-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at Granger Community Center.

Granger Parks and Recreation and Granger Public Library are teaming up for Free Laser Tag event for fifth-graders and up on Saturday, Feb. 16 at the community center. Registration is required. Register at the library. Limited to 50 participants.