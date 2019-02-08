It should be noted a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

01-21-19

Theft: An Adel resident reported a credit card scam in the 400 block of N. 14th St. Item estimated at $1,000.

01-22-19

Accident: A single vehicle accident was reported in the 600 block of Meadow Rd. when vehicle slid into a light pole. Damages reported at $2,000.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 1400 block of Beverly Circle. Unknown value of item.

Theft: Adel Laundromat of Adel, reported a theft in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. N. Damages and items lost were estimated at $650.

01-23-19

Arrest: A 34 year old female Orient resident was arrested for Driving while License under Suspension and Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st offense.

01-24-19

Theft: A DeSoto resident in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. No estimated loss.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 1400 block of Beverly Circle. No estimated loss.

01-25-19

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 26000 block of Highway 6. Damages reported at $6,000.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 1300 block of Prairie St. No estimated loss.

Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported criminal mischief in the 400 block of S 12th St. Damages estimated at $400.

01-26-19

Arrest: A 25 year old male Adel resident was arrested on an Adel original warrant for Theft 5th and Trespass.

Arrest: A 41 year old male Adel resident was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Arrest: A 41 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a Probation Violation warrant.

Accident: A snowmobile driven by an Adel resident was traveling westbound in the 2000 block of the bike trail when driver lost control. Damages reported at $13,000.