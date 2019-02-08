It should be noted a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

January 28, 2019

A multi-car accident was reported near U Ave and 270th Street. Conditions at the time were white out due to high winds blowing the snow across the road. No injuries reported at the time. A Polk City driver was cited for failure to maintain control.

January 29, 2019

A two vehicle accident was reported on Warren St in Dexter. No injuries reported. Damage to both vehicles estimated at $1,500. One driver was given a warning for an unsafe turn.

A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of N Avenue and Fairgrounds Road. No injuries reported. Damage to both vehicles estimated at $14,000. One driver was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.

A 24 year old female Johnston resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of driving while license denied.

January 30, 2019

A 37 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation-original charge of domestic abuse assault.

A 37 year old male Woodward resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation-original charge of domestic abuse assault.

January 31, 2019

A 39 year old Des Moines resident was arrested at the 100 mile marker of Interstate 80 for driving while barred and eluding.

A single vehicle accident was reported in the 25000 block of Highway 44 when the driver struck a hay bale that fell out of a vehicle ahead driven by a Granger resident. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle estimated at $2,000.

A 46 year old female West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of driving while license suspended.

A 48 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of driving while license suspended.

February 1, 2019

A 36 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested in the 36000 block of Utica Trl, for OWI and failure to maintain control.

A two vehicle accident was reported at a stop sign at the intersection of 18th St and McKinney Street in Perry. No injuries reported. Damage to both vehicles estimated at $2,000.

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 19000 block of W Avenue. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 25000 block of 347th St., when a two deer jumped out in front of the vehicle. Driver swerved to miss the 2 deer and went into the ditch striking a tree. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $7,000.

February 2, 2019

A single vehicle accident was reported in the 24000 block of Highway 141 when driver lost control due to the snow blowing and frost covered roads and went into the median. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.

A 38 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested in the 20700 block of T Avenue in Dallas Center for domestic abuse assault.

February 3, 2019

A two vehicle accident was reported on Highway 141 Diagonal. No injuries reported. Damage to both vehicles estimated at $10,500.00. One driver was cited for unsafe turn.

February 4, 2019

A 43 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for harassment.

A two vehicle accident was reported in the Casey’s parking lot in Dexter. No injuries reported. Damage to both vehicles estimated at $7,100.

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 35000 block of Maffitt Lake Road. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.

A 31 year old female Windsor Heights resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of trespass.