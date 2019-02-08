It should be noted a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

ACCIDENT: 01-29-19 at 0314 hours, Incident #2019-00087 – A single vehicle accident was reported in the 900 block of Warrior Lane. Damage estimated at $500.

ACCIDENT: 01-29-19 at 0820 hours, Incident #2019-00088 – A two vehicle accident was reported at 4th street and E Hickman Road. Damage estimated at $1,600.

ACCIDENT: 01-30-19 at 1438 hours, Incident #2019-00089 – A two vehicle accident was reported in a parking lot in the 1200 block of SE University Avenue. Damage estimated at $1,000.

ACCIDENT: 01-31-19 at 0900 hours, Incident #2019-00091 – A two vehicle accident was reported in a parking lot in the 200 block of W Hickman Road. Damage estimated at $2,000.

ACCIDENT: 01-31-19 at 1500 hours, Incident #2019-00093 – A two vehicle accident was reported on SE Alice’s Road. Damage estimated at $6,000.

ACCIDENT: 01-31-19 at 1514 hours, Incident #2019-00094 – A two vehicle accident was reported in a parking in the 500 block of SE University Avenue. Damage estimated at $1,400.

ACCIDENT: 02-01-19 at 0728 hours, Incident #2019-00096 – A two vehicle accident was reported in a parking lot in the 2600 block of SE LA Grant Parkway. Damage estimated at $10,000.

ACCIDENT: 02-01-19 at 1524 hours, Incident #2019-00097 – A three vehicle accident was reported in the 700 block of SE University Avenue. Damage estimated at $5,500.

ACCIDENT: 02-03-19 at 0127 hours, Incident #2019-00099 – A single vehicle accident was reported in the 3500 block of Grand Prairie Parkway. The vehicle failed to negotiate a slight curve in the road and drove up on the median where it struck a light pole. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $7,000. Damage to the light pole estimated at $1,500.

ARREST: 01-28-19 at 0900 hours, Incident #2019-00085 – A female juvenile, 14, of West Des Moines was arrested in the 2600 block of SE LA Grant Parkway and charged with Simple Assault.

ARREST: 01-31-19 at 0722 hours, Incident #2019-00090 – A 29 year old female West Des Moines resident was arrested in the 2000 block of SE Olson Drive and charged with Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability. ARREST: 02-01-19 at 2013 hours, Incident #2019-00098 – A 56 year old male Jefferson resident was arrested in the 1600 block of SE LA Grant Parkway and charged with Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked.

BURGLARY: 01-31-19 at 1056 hours, Incident #2019-00092 – An Urbandale resident reported a burglary in the 900 block of 8th Street. Items taken valued at $50.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: 01-31-19 at 2025 hours, Incident #2019-00095 – A Waukee resident reported vandalism to a vehicle in the 100 block of SE Windfield Parkway. Damage estimated at $800.

MISSING PERSON: 02-03-19 at 1325 hours, Incident #2019-00100 – Waukee officers responded to a report of a missing juvenile.

UNATTENDED DEATH: 01-28-19 at 1147 hours, Incident #2019-00086 – Waukee officers responded to a report of a deceased person in the 500 block of SE Brick Drive.