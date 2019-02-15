It should be noted a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

01-01-19 Two car accident in the parking lot of 917 Guthrie St.

01-06-19 Agency assist with Adel Police on an alarm.

01-08-19 Casey’s General Store report a theft of fuel. Party returned and paid.

01-11-19 Burkett Construction reported a theft of a trailer.

01-15-19 Agency assist/traffic control, check on truck in the ditch on HWY 169.

01-16-19 Responded to 355th and Osage Ave on a report of suspicious activity.

01-19-19 Casey’s General Store report a theft of fuel. Party did pay.

01-20-19 Male arrested for driving while barred.

01-21-19 Agency assist/motorist assist on I-80 westbound.

01-25-19 Responded to 900 block of Guthrie on a disturbance between employees.

01-27-19 Agency assist/traffic control for a two semi-truck accident on I-80 westbound.

01-28-19 Responded to the Edge Towner Motel on a parking complaint.

01-29-19 Agency assist with Dallas County on a suspicious person call on I-80 westbound.