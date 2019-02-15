Final preparations are underway for the annual Home + Garden Show, presented by the Ames Homebuilders Association.

The event will be on Saturday and Sunday at the Deb and Jeff Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center in Ames.

“We have made a number of improvements this year,” said Stacy Woodward, executive officer of the AHBA. “The most noticeable change is that we are not charging admission this year. We are excited to be able to offer access to a wide range of exhibitors for free. In addition, we are allowing cash-and-carry sales this year, meaning that we will have a number of exhibitors who will be selling products at the event.”

The show is designed to provide advice, inspiration and access to experts to assist community members in giving their home a facelift, building a new home, remodeling, landscaping, seeking maintenance and more.

There are about 60 exhibitors who will attend the event, representing regional leaders in home building, contracting, lighting, landscaping, flooring and more.

“We are excited about the quality of our exhibitors this year,” Woodward said. “We have always gotten great feedback from attendees about the scope and expertise displayed by our exhibitors, and we are confident this year will be no different. We have such a wide range of experts under one roof. If you are considering a home improvement project, this is a great place to spend some time talking to those in the region who can help you out.”

The Home + Garden Show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17.

To learn more about the event and to see a full list of exhibitors, please visit www.ameshomebuilders.com/home-garden-show.