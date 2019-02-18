Grimes Chamber and Economic Development held its annual dinner on Thursday, Jan. 24. This year’s event featured the theme of “Once Upon a Time.”

“Overall, this Once Upon a Grimes event was magical. There was great attendance, some fantastic costumes, and some fun entertainment by Luke Fox,” said Kayla Bruns, Chief Operations Officer for Grimes Chamber and Economic Development.

The Business, Citizen, Ambassador and Educator of the Year winners were also announced during the annual dinner.

Bruns said the business, citizen and educator nominees were selected through a nomination process. The community, family and friends can nominate deserving businesses and indivuduals for those awards.

Bruns added that those nominations are then reviewed and the winners are selected by the Board of Directors.

The Ambassador of the Year is selected based on a point system and activities attended throughout the year.

Finish Line Body and Paint was selected as the Business of the Year.

The Citizen of the Year was presented to Jason Kerndt.

Jay Brewer was named the Ambassador of the Year.

The Educator of the Year was presented to TJ Moore.