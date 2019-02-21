What About Me?

9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at Perry Public Library.

The last wellness workshop sponsored by the Perry Public Library is set for Friday, Feb. 22. The program explores the impact of making positive choices and helps you develop your own personal path to total wellbeing. Program sessions are free, but registration is required. Call 515-465-3569 for more information.

Spaghetti Dinner

5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at Woodward Legion Hall.

The Woodward American Legion will hold a spaghetti dinner on Feb. 22. The menu will include spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

Pulse Dance Team Spring Showcase

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at Perry High School Gym.

The PHS Pulse Dance Team is having its 12th annual Spring Showcase on Feb. 22. Admittance is $5. Pulse dancers will be performing all of their routines from the year, including their award winning state hoopla routine “We Are Perry,” along with a co-ed routine, a new lyrical routine, dance clinic routines and a glow stick finale. There will be a bake sale at intermission, with all proceeds going towards next year’s team expenses, and a glow stick sale afterwards. There will also be several options for audience participation.

Kiwanis Pancake Festival

7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at McCreary Community Building.

All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage for $7 adults and $5 kids. All proceeds go to support local children through the work of the Perry Kiwanis Club.

Teen Social Saturday

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Perry Public Library large meeting room.

All interested teens are invited to gather at the library for Teen Social Saturday on Feb. 23 to meet new friends, play games, enjoy snacks and socialize. For more information, call Misty at the library: 515-465-3569.

Eagle Watch

12-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 at Saylorville, Reservoir.

The Eagle Watch program is a joint effort between Dallas County Conservation Board, Polk County Conservation and the Corps of Engineers. It provides the public with the thrill of viewing eagles in the Des Moines River Valley and educational programming to increase your understanding of these majestic birds. Specific viewing locations and programming schedules can be obtained at the Saylorville Visitor Center on the day of the event.

Working on the Railroad

10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Forest Park Museum.

This mini program will last 20 to 30 minutes and will discuss daily life on the railroad in Dallas County. There will be a hands-on component. Registration is required for this free program. Call 515-465-3577.

Block Fest

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at Crossroads Church.

Block Fest is a free, hands-on learning and building event for families. This event is for parents and children ages 8 months to 8 years. We have five different block play stations for families to enjoy together. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No shoes or bare feet. Space is limited. To register, contact Jean Yanders at 515-975-2256 or Penny Estrada at 515-808-0503.