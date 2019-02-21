Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce continues its new networking event for Chamber of Commerce members. The next monthly socializing opportunity is Wednesday, Feb. 27.

The February Member Mixer will be held at Bing’s Sports Bar at 704 Central Avenue in downtown Nebraska City. Drinks and light snacks will be available. The event runs from 4:30 until 6 p.m.

The sponsor for the February Member Mixer is American Family Insurance, Castle Agency. Hosting and sponsorship opportunities are available for upcoming months. Contact Pam Frana at NCTC (402-873-6654) for more information.

Member Mixers will be held on the last Wednesday of each month.