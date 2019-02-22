It should be noted a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
02-04-19
Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Damages reported at $1,700.
Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 600 block of S. 12th St. Estimate loss of $3,500.
02-06-19
Burglary: An Adel resident reported a burglary in the 700 block of Greene St. Estimate loss of $20.
02-07-19
Theft: An Adel resident reported an attempted scam in the 1700 block of Sadie Lane. No loss reported.
Arrest: A 36 year old female Dallas Center resident was arrested on a Florida warrant, original charge Fraud.
02-08-19
Burglary: An Adel resident reported a burglary in the 1900 block of Strauss Av. Estimated loss of $1,700. .
02-09-19
Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported criminal mischief in the 600 block of S. 12th St. Estimated loss of $100.